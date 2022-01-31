Forfeits cost Fleming Island basketball team 9 wins, Fortegra title

The Fleming Island boys basketball team is ranked No. 2 in the News4JAX Super 6.

Fleming Island was fined and placed on administrative probation for violations in its boys basketball program on Monday and must forfeit nine victories — including its Fortegra High School 9:12 Basketball Invitational title — for use of ineligible players.

The Golden Eagles dropped from 21-1 to 12-10 after the forfeits were officially added to their record on Monday. The Florida High School Athletic Association confirmed the decision, saying that two players were ruled ineligible during the process.

The school was also fined $4,000 for the 16 combined games that the ineligible players took part in, according to a person familiar with the ruling.

Fleming Island, which won the Fortegra High School 9:12 Invitational, has to forfeit its three victories from that tournament.

The ineligible players — one on the varsity, one on junior varsity — lived out of the zone for Fleming Island High School and used a false address to be enrolled at the school. The school appealed the initial findings during a sectional appeal earlier this month, but that was denied.

Fleming Island was placed on administrative probation — the first of three stages of probation — for the violations.