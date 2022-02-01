66º
Gators nab Bolles linebacker Jack Pyburn on eve of signing day

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Bolles linebacker Jack Pyburn committed to the University of Florida on Tuesday afternoon. (Cole Pepper, News4JAX)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bolles linebacker Jack Pyburn got a head start on making his college decision.

Pyburn, an All-News4JAX first-team selection, verbally committed to the University of Florida on Tuesday afternoon, one day before he can officially sign with the Gators.

Pyburn (6-4, 260 pounds) had a team-leading 109 tackles, including 32 for loss during his senior season for the Bulldogs. He was also the team’s top sack artist, notching 14 of them.

Pyburn’s recruiting boomed in recent weeks. He picked Florida and coach Billy Napier over Auburn and Miami.

He passed on signing with his original school (Minnesota) in the early signing period and decommitted from the Golden Gophers in early January.

