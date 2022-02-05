‘Nowhere to go but up’: Jaguars fans eager for future with new coach

Jags fans relieved to finally have a head coach are ready for that coach to get to work. Many said Saturday, after head coach Doug Pederson was officially introduced by the team at TIAA Bank Field, that they are keeping a close yet optimistic eye on the new man in charge.

During his introductory news conference, Pederson said he’s challenging the team and the fans because it’s about ownership and support.

And the fans are responding.

“Any change for the Jags is a good change at this point, and the Jags fans are looking forward to seeing what he can do this upcoming season,” one fan told News4JAX.

The team is clearly rebuilding after going 4-29 in the last two seasons and preparing to pick first in the draft for the second season in a row.

But the fans say they think Pederson is a good coach and they are excited about the changes he can bring to the team, especially with a young and hungry quarterback like Trevor Lawrence.

Doug Pederson, new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL football team, speaks with reporters, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Long) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

“You’ve got a good quarterback and a good coach now, what more can you ask for?” another fan said.

During the news conference Saturday, Pederson admitted this won’t be an overnight fix.

He said they’re going to do it one player, one coach, and one person in the organization at a time.

“They have nowhere to go but up,” one fan said.

And another fan had some advice for where to start:

“They just have to keep building and hopefully get a good line for Trevor Lawrence and start blocking for him.”

Pederson said during the news conference that when he interviewed with teams, the Jags really drew him in -- and now he’s ready to go.