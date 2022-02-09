Back across the pond: Jaguars will make return trip to London in 2022

FILE - This Oct. 3, 2018 file photo shows a view of the exterior of Wembley Stadium in London. The Jacksonville Jaguars will play two home games in London next season, strengthening the franchises foothold in an overseas market the NFL is eager to expand. The Jaguars will play back-to-back games at historic Wembley Stadium, giving them a potential home-field advantage in the second one since they wont have to travel that week. Specific dates were not announced.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are headed back to Wembley Stadium.

The NFL announced on Wednesday afternoon that Jacksonville would make its annual trip to London to face an undetermined opponent. The Daily Mail reported that news originally last month.

Dates, times and opponents will coincide with the NFL’s schedule release later this year.

There will be five international games this year — three in the United Kingdom, one in Mexico and another in Germany.

Jacksonville has played a game in London since 2013, with the exception during the pandemic-affected 2020 season when the NFL scrapped all international series games.

The Jaguars are 4-4 overseas, including a 23-20 win over the Dolphins last year that ended a 20-game losing streak.

Ad

The return to Wembley will mark the first time Jacksonville has played in the iconic stadium since 2019. During its last two trips, the Jaguars have played in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Owner Shad Khan has been steadfast in expanding the Jaguars’ brand in international games. In 2020, he planned on the team playing two home games overseas, which was poorly received by Jacksonville fans. The pandemic scrapped that.

The NFL also announced Wednesday that it would play its first-ever regular-season game in Munich this year.

We are very pleased to welcome Munich and Frankfurt to the NFL family and are excited to reward our fans in Germany for their passion by bringing them the spectacle of regular-season NFL football,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a release. “We look forward to staging our first game in Germany at FC Bayern Munich’s fantastic stadium later this year and to exploring areas of broader collaboration with the Bundesliga.”