Jaguars hiring Press Taylor as offensive coordinator, report

Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Press Taylor speaks with members of the media at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Monday, June 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars have their offensive coordinator.

The team agreed to terms with Press Taylor to run their offense, according to multiple media reports. The NFL Network was first to report the news.

Taylor was with the Colts last season as a senior offensive analyst, but he’s better known for running the passing game and coaching quarterbacks for Doug Pederson with the Eagles.

Taylor, 34, spent eight seasons with Philadelphia, including the franchise’s win over the Patriots in Super Bowl 52. He’s the younger brother of Bengals coach Zac Taylor.

Taylor progressed quickly with Philadelphia, moving from an offensive quality control coach in 2013 to assistant quarterbacks coach to passing game coordinator in 2020.

Pederson said at his introductory press conference that he anticipated calling plays, so Taylor’s role could be a bit different than the traditional offensive coordinator role.