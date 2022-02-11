Girls basketball playoffs: 10 area teams win first-round games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ten girls high school basketball teams from the area remain standing after the opening round of the state playoffs on Thursday night.

Among area winners were Nease, which edged rival Ponte Vedra on a last-second drive and bucket by Sydney Gomes to stun the Sharks 48-47 in Region 1-6A. Episcopal went on the road to knock off Ocala Trinity Catholic, 51-41, in Region 1-3A to set up an all-local second-round game against Providence and coach Gigi Bistrow, who recently won her 500th career game.

A glance at the full scoreboard and next week’s second round.

Game winner!!!! @Sydneygomes42 calls game to beat @PVSHARKSsports in the final seconds. Sweet 16 up next. pic.twitter.com/hXR5EyLsbS — Nease Athletics (@NeaseAthletics) February 11, 2022

Regional quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Region 1-7A

(4) Oakleaf 51, (5) Oak Ridge 47

(2) Spruce Creek 70, (7) Mandarin 65

Region 1-6A

(5) St. Augustine 73, (4) Gainesville 37

(6) Nease 48, (3) Ponte Vedra 47

Region 1-5A

(1) Orange Park 63, (8) Choctawhatchee 30

(5) Tallahassee Rickards 64, (4) Ribault 46

(2) Pensacola Pine Forest 69, (7) Ridgeview 31

Region 1-4A

(1) Bishop Kenny 81, (8) Keystone Heights 23

(5) South Walton 54, (4) Paxon 47

(2) Rutherford 60, (7) Bolles 58

(6) Jackson 79, (3) Dunnellon 39

Region 1-3A

(1) Florida High 70, (8) Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind 22

(7) Episcopal 51, (2) Ocala Trinity Catholic 41

(3) Providence 47, (6) Daytona Beach Father Lopez 19

Region 1-2A

(1) Florida A&M 57, (8) St. Joseph 27

(5) St. Johns Country Day 63, (4) North Florida Educational 38

(2) University Christian 48, (7) Aucilla Christian 14

Region 3-1A

(1) Madison County 44, (4) Hilliard 41

(3) Lafayette 55, (2) Fort White 43

Regional semifinals

Tuesday, Feb. 15, all games 7 p.m.

Region 1-7A

(4) Oakleaf (12-11) at (1) Colonial (22-7)

Region 1-6A

(5) St. Augustine (22-1) at (1) Fort Walton Beach (20-4)

(6) Nease (23-4) at (2) Navarre (23-3)

Region 1-5A

(5) Tallahassee Rickards (14-5) at (1) Orange Park (23-5)

Region 1-4A

(5) South Walton (21-3) at (1) Bishop Kenny (23-4)

(6) Jackson (16-10) at (2) Rutherford (23-3)

Region 1-3A

(7) Episcopal (12-10) at (3) Providence (19-5)

Region 1-2A

(5) St. Johns Country Day (21-5) at (1) Florida A&M (14-3)

(3) Quincy Munroe (15-6) at (2) University Christian (16-11)