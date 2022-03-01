Boys basketball state semifinals: Bradford after title in Class 1A

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The boys basketball state semifinals begin this week in Lakeland and four teams from the area are headed down there. A glance at Bradford, which plays in the Class 1A final four on Tuesday.

Class 1A state semifinals

Bradford (14-10) vs. Hawthorne (11-4)

When: Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Where: RP Funding Center, Lakeland.

Road here: Bradford d. Bell, 59-30; d. Madison County, 64-54; Hawthorne d. Williston, 49-46; d. Trenton, 40-39 (2 OT).

Winner gets: Malone or Paxton in the state championship game on Friday at 7 p.m.

Watch it: The game will be streamed on the NFHS Network. Cost for a monthly pass is $10.99.

Glance: The Tornadoes have rolled in the state playoffs, part of a six-game winning streak that they enter the final four on. This is their first time in the third round of the postseason since reaching the regional finals in 2011. Shayne Davis (10.7 ppg), Jontez Williams (9.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg), Dae’jon Shanks (9.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg), Amari Jones (8.2 ppg) and Chalil Cummings (8.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg) and Robbie Simmons (7.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg) buoy an unbelievably balanced lineup. Hawthorne is led by 6-4 freshman guard CJ Ingram (14.7 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 5.7 apg).