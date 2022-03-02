Gators Breakdown: Florida DC Patrick Toney’s defense

While Toney doesn't have a lot of experience, he is thought to be a rising star in the profession.

New Florida defensive coordinator, Patrick Toney, will call the plays for the Gators’ defense after holding the same title for only two seasons at Louisiana. In just those two short years, Toney has been labeled as a rising star in the coaching ranks.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction) to break down Toney’s defense all the way from foundation to the use of “creepers” and “simulated pressure.”

