Historic state championships for girls high school wrestlers

Wrestler Madisyn Blackburn of Clay was one of four local girls to win state championship.

Four area girls wrestlers and one local boys grappler brought home state championships in Kissimmee.

After having to wrestle against boys in the postseason due to no separate bracket, this was the first year that girls had an individual tournament of their own.

They made it count.

Tiana Fries of Matanzas, Clay’s Madisyn Blackburn, Ponte Vedra’s Olivia Richie and Orange Park’s Andrea Smith all brought home state championships in their weight classes. Fries won by pin in 3 minutes, 26 seconds in the 110-pound class. Blackburn won by pin in 2:59 in 130 pounds. Richie won by pin in 5:25 and Smith won a 2-0 decision in 235.

For the boys, Clay’s Robert Tyre won the area’s lone individual state title with a 4-3 decision over Raines’ Jamari Watson in the 220-pound weight class.

Also finishing as state runners-up were Fleming Island’s Jayce Paridon in 2A’s 113 pounds, Jordan Mills of Matanzas in 2A, 170 pounds, Fleming Island’s Jhoel Robinson at 182 in 2A and Ridgeview’s Derrick Mosely at 2A 220. Bartram Trail’s Ethan Vugman took state runner-up in Class 3A’s 120 pounds.

Girls wrestling

Area finishers in top 7

Weight class, wrestler, (school), result of final match

105: 3. Mariah Mills (Matanzas), won 6-2 decision.

110: 1. Tiana Fries (Matanzas), pin, 3:26.

115: 3. Erin Rizzuto (Ponte Vedra), injury victory.

120: 2. Brielle Bibla (Tocoi Creek), lost by 12-5 decision in final; 3. Analy Banuelos (Bradford), won 7-2 decision.

130: 1. Madisyn Blackburn (Clay), pin, 2:59; 5. Kendall Bibla (Tocoi Creek), pin, 3:31.

140: 1. Olivia Richie (Ponte Vedra), pin, 5:25.

155: 3. Gabby Tutera (Flagler Palm Coast), pin, 2:03; 5. Karla Ortiz (Westside), pin, 1:34.

170: 5. Jazzmine Moore (Oakleaf), pin, 2:46; 6. Hannah Matalobos (Bartram Trail), lost by pin at 2:46.

190: 4. Cheyenne Cruce (Middleburg), lost by pin at 3:37.

235: 1. Andrea Smith (Orange Park), dec., 2-0; 5. Jada Arnold (Raines), pin, :10.

Class 3A

Weight class, wrestler, (school), result of final match

120: 2. Ethan Vugman (Bartram Trail), lost by 6-3 decision in title match; 6. Kole Hannant (Flagler Palm Coast, lost decision, 10-1.

170: 4. Kenneth DeFord (Flagler Palm Coast, won 5-4 decision

182: 5. Tony Carter (Mandarin), won 7-1 decision; 6. Marcelo Gonzalez (Flagler Palm Coast), lost 7-1 decision.

195: 7. Garrick Schwartz (Flagler Palm Coast), won 2-1 decision.

285: 4. Jordan Mitchell (Oakleaf), lost 4-0 decision.

Class 2A

Weight class, wrestler, (school), result of final match

113: 2. Jayce Paridon (Fleming Island), lost 8-1 decision.

120: 6. Laird Duhaylungsod (Fleming Island), lost 3-2 decision.

128: 7. Kaden Schaefer (Fleming Island), won 9-3 decision.

145: 6. Matthew Kotler (Fleming Island), lost 7-3 decision.

152: 2. Tyson Mills (Matanzas), tech fall, 5:48; 5. Christopher Chop (Fleming Island), lost 6-3 decision.

160: 6. Ronan Bozeman (Fleming Island), lost 8-3 decision.

170: 2. Jordan Mills (Matanzas), lost 8-1 decision in championship match; 4. Joshua Sandoval (Fleming Island), lost 9-1 decision; 7. Joseph Rice (Columbia), pin, 2:39.

182: 2. Jhoel Robinson (Fleming Island), lost 8-1 decision in championship match.

220: 2. Derrick Mosely (Ridgeview), lost 8-2 decision in championship match.

285: 3. Toby Matson (Fletcher), pin, 2:40; 7. Ethan Hoffstetter (Fleming Island), won 2-1 decision.

Class 1A

Weight class, wrestler, (school), result of final match

120: 5. De`Quon King (Raines), pin, 4:03; 7. Maverick Rainwater (Clay) won by injury default.

126: 4. Brody Boehm (Suwannee), lost 8-2 decision.

132: 3. Mikade Harvey (Palatka), won 8-6 decision; 7. Austin McKinney (Suwannee), won 5-4 decision.

138: 3. Brandon Lewis (Palatka), won 9-1 decision.

145: 7. Luke Boree (Clay) won by injury default.

152: 3. Tyson Musgrove (Suwannee, won 3-2 decision; 4. Roberto Cuartero (Bishop Kenny), lost 3-2 decision.

160: 7. Enzo Gamba (Fernandina Beach), won 6-5 decision.

170: 7. Ethan Larsen (Clay), won by decision, 10-3.

182: 5. Dominic Martin (Clay) won by majority decision, 13-1.

195: 5. Toby Kinghorn (Baker County), lost by injury default.

220: 1. Robert Tyre (Clay) won by decision, 4-3; 2. Jamari Watson (Raines), lost by decision, 4-3.

285: 6. Jack Pyburn (Bolles), lost by injury default.