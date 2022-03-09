Gators Breakdown: Florida Offense - Spring 2022 Preview

The health of Anthony Richardson will go a long way in shaping Florida's offense.

Spring football is right around the corner for the Florida Gators. We’ll get our first glimpse of Billy Napier’s squad as he installs his brand of football in the program.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles and Nick Knudsen (Read and Reaction) to break down the roster on the offensive side of the ball. The crew goes position by position of what they like and what questions need to be answered.

