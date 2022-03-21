Chomp: Jones transferring; top 4 spring practice position battles; new hoops coach announced

Florida quarterback Emory Jones looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

🏈 Jones transferring

Quarterback Emory Jones will be leaving Florida after all.

He made the announcement that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal following two days of spring practice in which he has been battling it out with quarterback Anthony Richardson.

There had been talk late last year that Jones was set to transfer, but he explained last week that he wanted to give new head coach Billy Napier and his staff a chance first.

“After many conversations with my family and after putting a lot of thought into my future, I have decided to enter the transfer portal,” Jones said in a social media post. “I am proud to say that I will continue my education at the University of Florida with the goal of becoming a Gator Graduate at the end of the spring semester.”

Florida quarterback Emory Jones (5) throws a pass over Tennessee linebacker Byron Young (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Napier released the following statement on Jones entering the transfer portal:

“First off, I want to thank Emory and his family for everything they’ve done for the Gators. I have had the honor to get to know his mother, Trina, and I have nothing but respect for her, Emory and the rest of his family.

“Emory has conducted himself with nothing but class and selflessness. It is not surprising that he has earned the respect of his teammates, coaches and this entire organization.

“I am proud of him for everything he’s accomplished and for his commitment to complete his degree this spring. He is a young man with a bright future and I wish him nothing but the best.”

Jones’ departure leaves the Florida quarterback room with Jack Miller, Carlos Del Rio-Wilson and Jalen Kitna, in addition to Richardson.

🐊 Spring practice underway for Gators football team

Last Tuesday was the first day of spring practice for the Gators football team.

Napier held a news conference that day.

“If we want championship results, we’re going to have to have championship practice,” Napier said. “I think the intensity in terms of how we prepare and practice should reflect the same urgency that we have on game day.”

Napier said there were a lot of positives on the first day, including the players’ effort. He also noted that the staff did a good job on the first day.

🔭 4 biggest spring practice position battles to watch

Gators Breakdown host David Waters is taking a look at the top four biggest position battles during coach Napier’s first camp with the team.

4. Safety

“Trey Dean likely has one spot at safety locked up, but that isn’t a foregone conclusion,” David said. “Rashad Torrence seems to be the other experienced safety likely to keep his job.”

3. Cornerback

“Jason Marshall should have one cornerback spot locked up,” David said. “But the battle on the other side will be a fierce competition.”

2. Running back

“This battle is one of if not the best on the roster. With Nay’Quan Wright missing spring due to injury, it opens the door for less experienced players to push for a starting role, and they may have pushed anyway with a healthy Wright,” David said. “Many we’re hoping to see former five-star recruits Demarkcus Bowman and Lorenzo Lingard get more carries last season, but they saw their carries regulated to mostly blowout carriers. Now is their time to shine in an offense that should feature the running back quite a bit with the talent Florida has at the position and how much Billy Napier likes to establish the run.”

1. Defensive tackle

“This is the most important position in the spring for the Gators,” David said. “Florida has Gervon Dexter at defensive tackle as a proven player and the only proven player.”

🗝️ Fixing fundamentals key for Florida’s defense

It used to be a given that Florida would have a great defense, but that changed the last couple of seasons.

New defensive coordinator Patrick Toney says the turnaround for Florida’s defense starts with the fundamentals.

In the latest episode of Gators Breakdown, David has the latest from spring practice as Toney and defenders Amari Burney and Trey Dean explain what makes this defense different.

And, ICYMI, David is joined by Will Miles and Nick Knudsen with Read and Reaction in this episode of Gators Breakdown to break down the roster on the defensive side of the ball under Toney. The crew goes position by position, discussing what they like and what questions need to be answered.

🟠 Orange & 🔵 Blue Game moved

In an interesting move, Napier announced this year’s Orange & Blue Game has been moved up to Thursday, April 14, at 7 p.m.

The spring game had originally been scheduled for Saturday, April 16.

“This is going to create an opportunity for us to engage the student body for the first time. We are going to be able to get them here prior to Easter break. We’re going to have some of the best recruits in the entire country here to show them what the University of Florida and Gator Nation are all about,” Napier said.

The game is free and open to the public, and it will be streamed on SEC Network+.

🎤 Dates unveiled for speaking tour with Napier

The dates for Napier’s first spring speaking tour with the Gators were announced.

The tour begins Tuesday, April 12, in Gainesville.

There will be a total of nine stops, including one in Jacksonville on Thursday, April 21, at TIAA Bank Field.

🗓️ Gators Pro Day scheduled

The Florida football program’s annual Pro Day will be held Monday, March 28.

Pro Day will be streamed live on SEC Network+.

📣 New men’s hoops coach announced

Todd Golden was named head coach of the Florida men’s basketball team.

Golden, 36, becomes the 20th coach of the Gators, replacing Mike White, who left for rival Georgia.

Golden comes from the University of San Francisco, where he guided the Dons to 24 wins and their first NCAA Tournament bid since 1998 in the 2021-22 season. Golden led the Dons to a 57-36 record over three seasons as head coach.

“I’m energized by the opportunity to lead an elite program at Florida, and I’m ready to get started,” Golden said. “Florida has a championship-level athletic department, university and men’s basketball program, and I embrace the standard of excellence at Florida and the passion of Gator Nation. We couldn’t be more excited about what the future holds in Gainesville.

“I also want to express my thanks to the University of San Francisco, Joan McDermott and Rev. Paul J. Fitzgerald for the incredible support they’ve given me over the past six years at USF and the opportunity to lead a special group of young men.”

Head coach Todd Golden of the San Francisco Dons looks on during the second half against the Murray State Racers in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 17, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Golden signed a six-year contract worth $3 million annually, according to The Associated Press.

“We’re incredibly excited about bringing in Todd, who is an innovative, relationship-oriented coach, to lead our men’s basketball program,” said Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin. “Todd brings a smart and analytics-driven approach to the game and a relational approach to leadership that puts student-athletes first. He has a wide range of experience, particularly for a coach his age, and brings an outstanding track record and high level of integrity to the job.”

Before he was named the Dons’ head coach, Golden spent the previous three seasons as San Francisco’s associate head coach.

Golden also has experience in the Southeastern Conference. He spent two seasons at Auburn under head coach Bruce Pearl.

Prior to that, he spent the 2013-14 season as an assistant coach at Columbia. And before that, he was working in advertising sales after his overseas playing career ended.

Golden played collegiately at Saint Mary’s College in Moraga, California.

White never lived up to the expectations that came with following Billy Donovan, who led the Gators to consecutive national titles -- 2006-07 -- and four Final Four appearances before leaving for the NBA.

The AP reports that Stricklin even reached out to Donovan, now head coach of the Chicago Bulls, during a search process that lasted just a few days.

Golden’s introductory news conference is scheduled for this Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

🏀 Men’s & women’s hoops teams out of tournaments

Meanwhile, the Florida men’s basketball team’s 2021-22 campaign has come to a close.

After the Gators, who entered as a No. 3 seed, defeated No. 6-seeded Iona 79-74 last Wednesday in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament, Florida lost 72-56 to No.2-seeded Xavier on the road this past Sunday in the second round.

Associate head coach Al Pinkins served as Florida’s interim head coach.

And the Gators women’s basketball team has also seen its season come to an end, but the future looks promising for the program under interim-turned-new-head-coach Kelly Rae Finley.

The Gators, a No. 10 seed, fell 69-52 to No. 7-seeded Central Florida on this past Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Gators ended the season losing five of six but finished with their first 20-win season since 2016. That also was the last time the team made the tournament.

