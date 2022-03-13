Georgia on his mind: Florida hoops coach Mike White leaving for Bulldogs, reports

Florida head coach Mike White looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Southern, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)

Embattled University of Florida men’s basketball coach Mike White is out and heading to a rival program, according to multiple reports.

White is leaving the Gators and going to Georgia, a stunning move that takes him from one SEC program to another. The fact that it is Florida’s biggest rival is somewhat of a bitter parting gesture from White to the Gators and a fanbase that never warmed to him.

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein was first to report the news.

Florida finished 19-13 this season and just 34-23 over White’s final two seasons. He was 142-88 overall after being hired away from Louisiana Tech to replace Billy Donovan. White led the Gators to four NCAA tournament bids in his seven seasons. He was the SEC Coach of the Year in 2017, his second season in Gainesville. Florida went 27-9 that season and reached the Elite Eight of the tournament.

But his tenure that followed was a continuous up-and-down cycle, with big wins followed by head-scratching losses.

The move to Georgia comes in wake of the Bulldogs firing Tom Crean after a disastrous 6-26 season. He was 47-75 in four seasons there.