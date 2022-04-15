Gators Breakdown: Spring Game Takeaways

Gators QB Anthony Richardson shined and young players on defense made a name for themselves in Billy Napier’s first spring game as Florida head coach.

David Waters and Will Miles give their takes on the Orange and Blue Game as far as who stood-out and address a few concerns as well.

