Bolles product Jordan Jackson a 6th-round draft pick of Saints

Air Force defensive tackle Jordan Jackson (94) looks on in the first half during the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Washington State in Phoenix, in this Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, file photo. A cadet is allowed to take up to two semesters away from the Academy. One of those was Air Force defensive lineman Jordan Jackson, who took the time to heal from a shoulder injury. With Jackson among those back in the mix, the Falcons may resemble the 2019 squad that went 11-2 more than the team that finished 3-3 in a virus-truncated 2020 season. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bolles product Jordan Jackson was the second area player to be selected in the NFL draft when he was taken by the Saints on Saturday afternoon.

Jackson, a defensive tackle who graduated in 2016 from Bolles, was a sixth-round pick and the No. 194 player overall.

He joined former Raines and Camden County high schools star Myjai Sanders as local products to hear their name called in the NFL draft this year. Sanders was a third-round pick of the Cardinals, No. 100 overall.

Jackson (6-foot-5, 285 pounds) had a career-best 7.5 sacks in his final season with the Falcons. He ranks eighth in school history on career yardage in tackles for loss (27 for 176 yards).

Jackson made it back-to-back years for Bolles with a pick in the NFL draft.

Quarterback Mac Jones was a first-round pick of the Patriots last year.