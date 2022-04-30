Former local star Myjai Sanders taken by Cardinals in 3rd round of NFL draft

Former Raines and Camden County player Myjai Sanders at practice for the Senior Bowl on Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Myjai Sanders starred at Raines High School and then finished his football career at Camden County.

On Friday night, Sanders’ NFL dream paid off when the Arizona Cardinals picked him in the third round of the draft. Sanders, a 6-foot-5, 255-pound edge rusher, was the 100th overall selection.

Sanders played three seasons at Raines for coach Deran Wiley and then his final season in 2018 at Camden. He’s the second Wildcats player to be selected since 2019 when defensive end Darryl Johnson was taken in the seventh round by Buffalo.

Sanders was a first-team All-AAC selection in his junior and senior seasons with the Bearcats and invited to the Senior Bowl. Sanders was college-ready when he arrived at Cincinnati, playing as a true freshman. He became a starter by his second season.

At the Senior Bowl, Sanders told News4JAX that he felt like his high school career in Jacksonville helped to pave the way for other athletes.

“I definitely felt like I made a pipeline from Cincinnati to Jacksonville and definitely like Camden,” he said then. “But I just feel like I started a lot of different trends, especially like just going out of state and trying something new and trying to do a new conference and not trying to go to a bigger school. But just to show everybody that it’s possible.”