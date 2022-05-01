Gators Breakdown: Florida Gators 2022 NFL Draft Review and Lookahead

After eight selections last year, the Gators only produced three NFL Draft picks in 2022 led by first round pick Kaiir Elam

There were only three Gators selected in the 2022 NFL Draft a year after eight were drafted last year.

David Waters recaps Kaiir Elam, Zachary Carter, and Dameon Pierce getting their names called as well as looks ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft.

