Gators Breakdown: Donovan McMillon more confident in second season and new Gators defense

Safety Donovan McMillon should have a much larger role in his second season.

Florida Gators safety, Donovan McMillon, heads into his second season more confident while the Gators adjust to a new defense under defensive coordinator Patrick Toney.

David Waters and Will Miles (Read and Reaction) sit down with McMillon to discuss the differences under the new coaching staff as well as his big spring performance and off the field topics.

