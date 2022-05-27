Down on the farm: Checking in on local players in minor league baseball in 2022

Austin Martin of the Minnesota Twins throws prior to a spring training game against the Tampa Bay Rays March 24, 2022 at the Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well-represented in professional baseball. Each Friday during the season, we’ll update how area players are doing in minor league baseball. Want to know how local products are doing in Major League Baseball? That update is published on Thursday and can be found here. All stats are through May 26 games.

Pos., Player, Local tie, Level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Double-A, Akron, Guardians, Has not played this season. Is 12-5 in his minor league career.

P, Michael Baumann, JU, Triple-A, Norfolk, Orioles, Is 0-3 with 5.40 ERA, 16 Ks in 11.2 IP in the minors this season. Also 1-2 with 4.91 ERA, 8 Ks in 11 IP in the bigs.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Is 0-2 with 12.27 ERA, 7 Ks in 11 IP.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, Class-A, Daytona, Reds, Hitting .130 with a HR, 4 runs scored, 2 RBI after returning from serious elbow injury last year.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Double-A, Hartford, Rockies, Solid start at 3-0 with 20 Ks, 3.94 ERA in 15 appearances.

LF, Willie Carter, Fort White, High-A, Rome, Braves, Hitting .170 with 2 RBI, 5 runs scored.

P, Bradford Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 2-1 with 2.45 ERA, 15 Ks in 11 IP.

CF, Donnie Dewees, UNF, Triple-A, Tennessee, Cubs, Hitting .286 with a HR, 6 RBI and 4 stolen bases after missing two seasons due to injury.

P, Austin Drury, UNF, Double-A, Tulsa, Dodgers, Is 3-1 with a save, 3.18 ERA, 14 Ks in 17 IP.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, Class-A, Lake Elsinore, Padres, A 5th-round pick last year, he’s hitting .215 with 20 RBI, 36 runs scored and 33 stolen bases, a number that leads all of minor league baseball.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Double-A, Altoona, Pirates, Is 2-2 with 3.18 ERA, 2 saves, 20 Ks in 28.1 IP.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 0-1 with a save, 10 Ks, 4.61 ERA in 13.2 IP in stops in Double and Triple-A this season.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Triple-A, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Yankees, Off to a great start at 4-0 with 23 Ks, 4.26 ERA in 19 IP.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, Class-A, Salem, Red Sox, Hitting .272 with 4 HR, 18 RBI, 17 runs scored.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, Class-A, Fort Myers, Twins, Has been on 60-day injured list since last October with herniated disc.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, High-A, Peoria, Cardinals, Started season in Double A but sent to Peoria earlier this week. Hitting a combined .178 with 2 HR, 12 RBI, 12 runs scored in both stops this season.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Double-A, Wichita, Twins, Hitting .243 with a HR, 13 RBI, 28 runs scored and 19 stolen bases. Spent time with the Twins as a non-roster invitee in spring training.

P, Chris Mauloni, Oakleaf/JU, High-A, West Michigan, Tigers, Has not seen action this season as he remains on the injured list. Is 3-5 with a pair of saves, 87 Ks, 4.34 ERA in one season of minor league ball.

P, Liam McCall, First Coast, Low-A, St. Lucie, Mets, Was released on March 19. Is 6-6 with 82 Ks, 2 saves, 5.69 ERA in 91.2 IP.

C, Sam McMillian, Suwannee, Class-A, Lakeland, Tigers, Voluntarily retired in January. Hit .225 with 5 HR, 57 RBI, 17 SB, 92 runs scored in his career. Was a 5th-round draft pick in 2017.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, High-A, Brooklyn Mets, Mets, Hitting .184 with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored in 11 games this season.

P Tyler Myrick, Columbia, Class-A, San Jose Giants, Giants, A 14th-round pick last year, he’s 1-0 with 3 saves, 7 Ks, 5.40 ERA in 10 IP.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers, Hitting .250 with 3 RBI, 4 runs scored. Spent last season in the Marlins organization, including time in Jacksonville.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Is 1-2 with 3.77 ERA, 42 Ks in 28.2 IP.

P, Mark Potter, JU, Rookie, FCL Phillies, Phillies, Released in mid-April.

P, Zach Rafuse, Baker County, High-A, Lansing, Athletics, Has not played this season. Currently on 60-day injured list.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, Class-A, Myrtle Beach, Cubs, Very strong start at 4-0 with 25 Ks, 2.70 ERA, save in 23.1 IP.

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Norfolk, Orioles, Hitting .333 with 3 RBI, 3 runs scored in the minors this season. Recently came off injured list. Had 3 at-bats in the bigs this season before being sent to Triple-A.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Double-A, New Hampshire, Hitting .267 with 9 runs scored, 11 RBI, 3 stolen bases. Started season in Triple-A.

P, Alec Wisely, Sandalwood, Class-A, Lynchburg, Guardians, Has not played this season.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Hitting .286 with 21 runs scored, 12 RBI, 7 stolen bases, 5 HR. Currently on injured list

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Fredericksburg, Class-A, Nationals, Hitting .244 with 17 stolen bases, 40 runs scored, 11 RBI.