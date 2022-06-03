Down on the farm: Charting how local players are faring in minor league baseball

Mike Baumann of the Baltimore Orioles pitches during the game against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on April 19, 2022 in Oakland, California. The Athletics defeated the Orioles 2-1. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well-represented in professional baseball. Each Friday during the season, we’ll update how area players are doing in minor league baseball. Want to know how local products are doing in Major League Baseball? That update is published on Thursday. All stats are through June 2 games.

Pos., Player, Local tie, Level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Double-A, Akron, Guardians, Has not played this season. Is 12-5 in his minor league career.

P, Michael Baumann, JU, Triple-A, Norfolk, Orioles, Is 0-3 with 6.59 ERA, 19 Ks in 13.2 IP this season in the minors. Is 1-2 with 4.91 ERA, 8 Ks in 11 IP in the majors this year.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Is 0-3 with 8 Ks, 11.77 ERA in 13 IP.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, Class-A, Daytona, Reds, Hitting .250 with 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 stolen bases and 6 runs scored.

Ad

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Double-A, Hartford, Rockies, Remains unbeaten (3-0) with 21 Ks, 3.78 ERA in 16.2 IP.

LF, Willie Carter, Fort White, High-A, Rome, Braves, Hitting .183 with 3 RBI, 5 runs scored and a stolen base.

P, Bradford Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 2-1 with 17 Ks, 3.55 ERA in 12.2 IP.

CF, Donnie Dewees, UNF, Triple-A, Tennessee, Cubs, Hitting .286 with 6 RBI, HR, 8 runs scored and 4 stolen bases. Hasn’t played since April 27 due to injury.

P, Austin Drury, UNF, Double-A, Tulsa, Dodgers, Is 3-1 with 3.38 ERA, 14 Ks in 18.2 IP.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, Class-A, Lake Elsinore, Padres, Hitting .231 with 43 runs scored, HR, 24 RBI and 36 stolen bases. Swiped 16 bases in May.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Double-A, Altoona, Pirates, Is 3-3 with 21 Ks, 3.38 ERA, 2 saves in 32 IP.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 1-1 with 13 Ks, 3.94 ERA, save in 16 IP. Notched his first win on May 30 with 1.2 innings of work.

Ad

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Triple-A, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Yankees, Is 4-0 with 4.26 ERA, 23 Ks in 19 IP. Last outing on May 26 (2 IP, no hits) was his fourth win of the season.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, Class-A, Salem, Red Sox, Hitting .258 with 22 RBI, 4 HR, 20 runs scored.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, Class-A, Fort Myers, Twins, Has been on 60-day injured list since last October with herniated disc.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, High-A, Peoria, Cardinals, Hitting .208 with 16 RBI, 3 HR, 20 runs scored. Is 4 for 8 to start the month of June.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Double-A, Wichita, Twins, Hitting .251 with 14 RBI, 20 stolen bases and 33 runs scored.

P, Chris Mauloni, Oakleaf/JU, High-A, West Michigan, Tigers, Has not seen action this season as he remains on the injured list. Is 3-5 with a pair of saves, 87 Ks, 4.34 ERA in one season of minor league ball.

Ad

P, Liam McCall, First Coast, Low-A, St. Lucie, Mets, Was released on March 19. Is 6-6 with 82 Ks, 2 saves, 5.69 ERA in 91.2 IP.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, High-A, Brooklyn, Mets, Hitting .184 with 2 RBI, 2 runs scored.

P Tyler Myrick, Columbia, Class-A, San Jose Giants, Giants, Is 1-0 with 9 Ks, 3 saves, 4.91 ERA in 11 IP.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers, Hitting .233 with 5 RBI, 5 runs scored.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Is 1-2 with 3.51 ERA, 46 Ks, 3.51 ERA in 33.1 IP.

P, Zach Rafuse, Baker County, High-A, Lansing, Athletics, Has not played this season. Currently on 60-day injured list.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, Class-A, Myrtle Beach, Cubs, Has yet to lose a minor league game. Is 5-0 with 35 Ks, save, 3.03 ERA in 32.2 IP. Was 1-0 last season.

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Norfolk, Orioles, Hitting .241 with 2 HR, 6 runs scored, 5 RBI. Had 3 at-bats in the bigs this season before being sent to Triple-A.

Ad

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Double-A, New Hampshire, Hitting .275 with 15 RBI, 14 runs scored, 2 HR, 3 stolen bases.

P, Alec Wisely, Sandalwood, Class-A, Lynchburg, Guardians, Has not played this season.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Hitting .288 with 5 HR, 16 RBI, 7 stolen bases and 23 runs scored. Was 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI in a Thursday night game at Mississippi. Came off 7-day injured list on Monday.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Fredericksburg, Class-A, Nationals, Hitting .237 with 19 stolen bases, 11 RBI and 44 runs scored.