Sports

Gators Breakdown: Anthony Richardson realizes ‘I have to take control’ in becoming a leader for the Gators

David Waters, News4Jax

Gators Breakdown previews QB Anthony Richardson with Ben Troupe

Anthony Richardson’s time is now and there’s a lot more on his plate as starting quarterback of the Gators.

Listen to a preview of The Gator Collective’s “84 Reasons” as Richardson sits down with Gators great, Ben Troupe. After that, Troupe joins David Waters to discuss Richardson and his outlook on the 2022 Gators.

