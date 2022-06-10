Down on the farm: Arias gets a new team; Greene, Santana remain unbeaten

(Charlie Neibergall, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Quad Cities River Bandits players warm up before a Class-A Midwest League baseball game against the Cedar Rapids Kernels in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well-represented in professional baseball. Each Friday during the season, we’ll update how area players are doing in minor league baseball. Want to know how local products are doing in Major League Baseball? That update is published on Thursday. All stats are through June 9 games.

Pos., Player, Local tie, Level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Rookie, ACL White Sox, White Sox, Released by Cleveland on Monday and signed as free agent by White Sox on Wednesday. Is 12-5 with 3.59 ERA, 219 Ks in 168 IP in 5 minor league seasons.

P, Michael Baumann, JU, Triple-A, Norfolk, Orioles, Rough season continues for former third-round pick. Is 0-4 with 8.22 ERA, 20 Ks in 15.1 IP this season in the minors. Shelled in 2/3 of an inning against Jumbo Shrimp last week, giving up 4 earned runs. Is 1-2 with 4.91 ERA, 8 Ks in 11 IP in the majors this year.

Ad

P Kyle Bird, Flagler, Triple-A, Tacoma, Mariners, Is 2-1 with 10.20 ERA, 16 Ks in 15 IP.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Is 0-3 with 8 Ks, 11.40 ERA in 15 IP.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, Class-A, Daytona, Reds, Hitting .259 with 1 HR, 3 RBI, 4 stolen bases and 9 runs scored. Solid start to June (8 for 26).

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Double-A, Hartford, Rockies, Remains unbeaten (3-0) with 21 Ks, 3.78 ERA in 16.2 IP and on 7-day injured list.

LF, Willie Carter, Fort White, High-A, Rome, Braves, Hitting .175 with 3 RBI, 5 runs scored and a stolen base.

P, Bradford Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 2-1 with 17 Ks, 3.55 ERA in 12.2 IP. Has been on 7-day injured list since June 4.

CF, Donnie Dewees, UNF, Triple-A, Tennessee, Cubs, Hitting .286 with 6 RBI, HR, 8 runs scored and 4 stolen bases. Hasn’t played since April 27 due to injury. Remains on 7-day injured list.

Ad

P, Austin Drury, UNF, Double-A, Tulsa, Dodgers, Is 3-1 with 3.20 ERA, 14 Ks in 19.2 IP.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, Class-A, Lake Elsinore, Padres, Hitting .220 with 45 runs scored, HR, 27 RBI and 37 stolen bases.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Double-A, Altoona, Pirates, Is 3-4 with 23 Ks, 3.51 ERA, 2 saves in 33.1 IP.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 1-1 with 20 Ks, 4.35 ERA, save in 20.2 IP.

P, Frank German, UNF, Triple-A, Worcester, Red Sox, Is 3-1 with 2.60 ERA, 27 Ks in 17.1 IP.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Triple-A, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Yankees, Is 4-0 with 4.50 ERA, 26 Ks in 22 IP.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, Class-A, Salem, Red Sox, Hitting .261 with 28 RBI, 4 HR, 29 runs scored.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, Class-A, Fort Myers, Twins, Has been on 60-day injured list since last October with herniated disc.

Ad

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, High-A, Peoria, Cardinals, Hitting .203 with 18 RBI, 4 HR, 22 runs scored. Homered in a Thursday night game against Quad City.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Double-A, Wichita, Twins, Hitting .243 with 14 RBI, 21 stolen bases and 35 runs scored.

P, Chris Mauloni, Oakleaf/JU, High-A, West Michigan, Tigers, Has not seen action this season as he remains on the injured list. Is 3-5 with a pair of saves, 87 Ks, 4.34 ERA in one season of minor league ball.

P, Liam McCall, First Coast, Low-A, St. Lucie, Mets, Was released on March 19. Is 6-6 with 82 Ks, 2 saves, 5.69 ERA in 91.2 IP.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, High-A, Brooklyn, Mets, Hitting .170 with 2 RBI, 2 runs scored.

P Tyler Myrick, Columbia, Class-A, San Jose Giants, Giants, Is 1-0 with 10 Ks, 4 saves, 4.15 ERA in 13 IP.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers, Hitting .250 with 6 RBI, 6 runs scored.

Ad

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Is 1-3 with 3.62 ERA, 49 Ks in 37.1 IP.

P, Zach Rafuse, Baker County, High-A, Lansing, Athletics, Has not played this season. Currently on 60-day injured list.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, Class-A, Myrtle Beach, Cubs, Has yet to lose a minor league game. Is 5-0 with 37 Ks, save, 2.70 ERA in 36.2 IP. Was 1-0 last season.

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Norfolk, Orioles, Hitting .273 with 3 HR, 9 runs scored, 7 RBI. Had 3 at-bats in the bigs this season before being sent to Triple-A. Good start in June (3 for 8, HR).

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Double-A, New Hampshire, Hitting .272 with 18 RBI, 17 runs scored, 3 HR, 3 stolen bases.

P, Alec Wisely, Sandalwood, Class-A, Lynchburg, Guardians, Was released on Monday.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Hitting .272 with 6 HR, 17 RBI, 11 stolen bases and 28 runs scored. Has 4 stolen bases, 6 runs scored in 8 games this month.

Ad

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Fredericksburg, Class-A, Nationals, Hitting .230 with 23 stolen bases, 13 RBI and 46 runs scored.