Chomp: QB prospect delays decision, AR15 has to ‘take control’ & Manning sighting at UF

FILE: A general view of the exterior of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium prior to a game between the Florida Gators and the Toldeo Rockets on August 31, 2013, in Gainesville, Florida. Florida won the game 24-6. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

🗓️ QB prospect delays decision

Gator Nation was waiting eagerly for highly-recruited quarterback Jaden Rashada to make his decision this coming Saturday but will have to wait a little longer for his commitment.

Rashada — from Pittsburg, California — pushed back his decision date to June 26.

In the latest episode of Gators Breakdown, host David Waters is joined by Gators Breakdown Plus members to give reaction to the recruit’s delayed decision.

The 247 Sports Composite rankings has Rashada as a four-star player and the No. 7 signal-caller in the country in the 2023 recruiting class.

According to Gator Sports, Florida, Texas A&M and Miami are believed to have the best shot at landing a commitment from Rashada, who took an official visit June 7-9 to Gainesville.

🏈 AR15: ‘I have to take control’

Anthony Richardson’s time is now, and there’s a lot more on his plate as starting quarterback of the Gators.

In this Gators Breakdown episode, listen to a preview of The Gator Collective’s “84 Reasons” as Richardson sits down with Gators great Ben Troupe, saying he realizes “I have to take control” in becoming a leader for Florida.

After that, Troupe joins David on the podcast to discuss Richardson and his outlook on the 2022 Gators.

👀 Manning sighting in Gainesville

A member of the Manning family was on the University of Florida campus this week — but not the one most Gators fans were hoping it would be.

Eli Manning on Wednesday tweeted this photo with Tim Tebow in front of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, saying “I was walking around Gainesville today and look who I ran into.”

It turns out, Gator Sports reports, that Manning was in Gainesville to film for the second season of his ESPN+ show, “Eli’s Places.”

The two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, of course, is the brother of another two-time Super Bowl signal-caller, Peyton Manning, and uncle of another coveted quarterback prospect: Arch Manning, the five-star player who is the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Meanwhile, Arch is reportedly set to visit another campus, the University of Texas’, for an official visit over the weekend.

As a junior at Isidore Newman in New Orleans, Arch threw for 1,947 yards and 26 touchdowns to four interceptions, along with seven rushing touchdowns.

🏀 Florida to face Kansas State in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Florida men’s basketball team will visit Kansas State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 28.

The Gators hold a 1-1 mark all-time against the Wildcats, and this will be Florida’s first trip to Manhattan.

Florida is 6-3 all-time in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and is 2-2 in road contests.

Like Florida under Todd Golden, Kansas State will also be led by a first-year head coach in Jerome Tang, who was hired after a 19-year stint at Baylor.

For a look at the SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchups and to view the games that have been scheduled so for the Gators’ 2022-23 season, click here.

