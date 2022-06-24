Down on the farm: Talley up to Triple-A; hot June continues for Stewart, Callihan

(Nick Wass, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well-represented in professional baseball. Each Friday during the season, we’ll update how area players are doing in minor league baseball. Want to know how local products are doing in Major League Baseball? That update is published on Thursday. All stats are through June 23 games.

Pos., Player, Local tie, Level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, High-A, Winston-Salem, White Sox, Moved up from rookie to High-A. Has 4Ks in 3 games this season, 0.00 ERA.

P, Michael Baumann, JU, Triple-A, Norfolk, Orioles, Is 0-4 with 7.71 ERA, 21 Ks in 16.1 IP this season in the minors. Optioned back to Triple-A from Baltimore on Monday. Is 1-2 with 4.50 ERA, 9 Ks in 12 IP in the majors this year.

P Kyle Bird, Flagler, Triple-A, Tacoma, Mariners, Is 2-1 with 8.38 ERA, 18 Ks in 19.1 IP. Placed on 7-day injured list on Wednesday.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Is 0-3 with 9 Ks, 9.64 ERA in 18.2 IP.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, Class-A, Daytona, Reds, Has been on a tear this month. Hitting .290 with 3 HR, 12 RBI, 8 stolen bases and 17 runs scored. Has gone 24 for 75 in June (.320, 2 HR, 9 RBI).

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Double-A, Hartford, Rockies, Remains unbeaten (3-0) with 21 Ks, 3.78 ERA in 16.2 IP and on 7-day injured list.

LF, Willie Carter, Fort White, High-A, Rome, Braves, Hitting .200 with 7 RBI, 9 runs scored and a stolen base.

P, Bradford Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 2-1 with 17 Ks, 3.55 ERA in 12.2 IP. Has been on 7-day injured list since June 4.

CF, Donnie Dewees, UNF, Triple-A, Tennessee, Cubs, Hitting .286 with 6 RBI, HR, 8 runs scored and 4 stolen bases. Hasn’t played since April 27 due to injury. Remains on 7-day injured list.

P, Austin Drury, UNF, Double-A, Tulsa, Dodgers, Is 3-1 with 3.80 ERA, 16 Ks in 23.2 IP.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, Class-A, Lake Elsinore, Padres, Hitting .247 with 57 runs scored, 2 HR, 36 RBI and 48 stolen bases.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Double-A, Altoona, Pirates, Is 4-5 with 29 Ks, 3.18 ERA, 2 saves in 39.2 IP.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 1-1 with 26 Ks, 4.21 ERA, save in 25.2 IP.

P, Frank German, UNF, Triple-A, Worcester, Red Sox, Is 4-1 with 3.10 ERA, 31 Ks in 20.1 IP.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Triple-A, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Yankees, Is 5-0 with 3.54 ERA, 39 Ks in 28 IP.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, Class-A, Salem, Red Sox, Hitting .271 with 39 RBI, 7 HR, 31 runs scored.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, Class-A, Fort Myers, Twins, Has been on 60-day injured list since last October with herniated disc.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, High-A, Peoria, Cardinals, Hitting .201 with 22 RBI, 5 HR, 28 runs scored.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Double-A, Wichita, Twins, Hitting .247 with 15 RBI, 22 stolen bases and 42 runs scored.

P, Chris Mauloni, Oakleaf/JU, High-A, West Michigan, Tigers, Has not seen action this season as he remains on the injured list. Is 3-5 with a pair of saves, 87 Ks, 4.34 ERA in one season of minor league ball.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, High-A, Brooklyn, Mets, Hitting .261 with 6 RBI, 8 runs scored. Is 8 for his last 16.

P Tyler Myrick, Columbia, Class-A, San Jose Giants, Giants, Is 1-1 with 12 Ks, 5 saves, 6.46 ERA in 15.1 IP.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers, Hitting .260 with 8 RBI, 8 runs scored.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Is 1-3 with 3.83 ERA, 58 Ks in 47 IP.

P, Zach Rafuse, Baker County, High-A, Lansing, Athletics, Has not played this season. Currently on 60-day injured list.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, Class-A, Myrtle Beach, Cubs, Has yet to lose a minor league game. Is 6-0 with 47 Ks, save, 2.66 ERA in 47.1 IP.

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Norfolk, Orioles, Hitting .311 with 4 HR, 12 runs scored, 11 RBI. Had 3 at-bats in the bigs this season before being sent to Triple-A. Is 8 for 20 this month.

P, Spencer Stockton, JU, Double-A, Chattanooga, Is 3-0 with 27 K, 1.40 ERA in 25.2 IP. Was added to Lookouts roster late last month

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Triple-A, Buffalo, Promoted to Triple-A on Wednesday. Hitting .244 with 22 RBI, 19 runs scored, 4 HR, 3 stolen bases.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Hitting .269 with 6 HR, 22 RBI, 16 stolen bases and 32 runs scored.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Fredericksburg, Class-A, Nationals, Hitting .224 with 23 stolen bases, 18 RBI and 54 runs scored.