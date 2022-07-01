Down on the farm: Tyler Callihan, Nathan Hickey, Max Ferguson promoted after solid starts

The area has numerous players in minor league baseball. We update their progress every Friday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well-represented in professional baseball. Each Friday during the season, we'll update how area players are doing in minor league baseball.

How locals are faring in the minor leagues

Pos., Player, Local tie, Level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, High-A, Winston-Salem, White Sox, Is 1-0 with 8 Ks, 0.00 ERA in 5.1 IP in 5 games this season. Earned first W on June 24 against Hudson Valley with 3 Ks in 2 innings of work.

P, Michael Baumann, JU, Triple-A, Norfolk, Orioles, Is 0-5 with 6.17 ERA, 31 Ks in 23.1 IP this season in the minors. Is 1-2 with 4.50 ERA, 9 Ks in 12 IP in the majors this year.

P Kyle Bird, Flagler, Triple-A, Tacoma, Mariners, Is 2-1 with 8.38 ERA, 18 Ks in 19.1 IP. Activated from 7-day injured list on Thursday.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Is 0-3 with 14 Ks, 8.72 ERA in 21.2 IP.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, High-A, Dayton, Reds, Promoted from Daytona to Dayton this week. Has been on a tear this month. Hitting .269 with 3 HR, 13 RBI, 9 stolen bases and 19 runs scored. Third-round pick in 2019 has found his groove after undergoing Tommy John surgery last year.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Double-A, Hartford, Rockies, Remains unbeaten (3-0) with 21 Ks, 3.78 ERA in 16.2 IP and on 7-day injured list.

LF, Willie Carter, Fort White, High-A, Rome, Braves, Hitting .200 with 11 RBI, 10 runs scored and a stolen base.

P, Bradford Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 2-1 with 17 Ks, 3.55 ERA in 12.2 IP. Has been on 7-day injured list since June 4.

CF, Donnie Dewees, UNF, Triple-A, Tennessee, Cubs, Hitting .286 with 6 RBI, HR, 8 runs scored and 4 stolen bases. Hasn’t played since April 27 due to injury. Transferred from 7-day injured list to 60-day injured list on June 25.

P, Austin Drury, UNF, Double-A, Tulsa, Dodgers, Is 4-1 with 3.81 ERA, 17 Ks in 26 IP.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, High-A, Fort Wayne, Padres, Promoted from Low-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday. Hitting .242 with 64 runs scored, 3 HR, 39 RBI and 52 stolen bases.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Double-A, Altoona, Pirates, Is 4-5 with 33 Ks, 3.16 ERA, 2 saves in 42.2 IP.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 2-1 with 27 Ks, 4.60 ERA, save in 29.1 IP. Had a win on June 24 against Mississippi with 2 innings of work.

P, Frank German, UNF, Triple-A, Worcester, Red Sox, Is 4-1 with 3.33 ERA, 32 Ks in 24.1 IP.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Triple-A, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Yankees, Is 5-0 with 3.60 ERA, 42 Ks in 30 IP.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Promoted from Salem on June 24. to Hitting .270 with 39 RBI, 7 HR, 31 runs scored.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, Class-A, Fort Myers, Twins, Has been on 60-day injured list since last October with herniated disc.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, High-A, Peoria, Cardinals, Hitting .197 with 22 RBI, 5 HR, 28 runs scored.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Double-A, Wichita, Twins, Hitting .250 with 18 RBI, 22 stolen bases and 44 runs scored. Ended June strong with a 4-for-9 series against Springfield.

P, Chris Mauloni, Oakleaf/JU, High-A, West Michigan, Tigers, Has not seen action this season as he remains on the injured list. Is 3-5 with a pair of saves, 87 Ks, 4.34 ERA in one season of minor league ball.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, High-A, Brooklyn, Mets, Hitting .244 with 8 RBI, 9 runs scored.

P Tyler Myrick, Columbia, Class-A, San Jose Giants, Giants, Is 2-1 with 15 Ks, 5 saves, 5.40 ERA in 18.1 IP.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers, Hitting .260 with 8 RBI, 8 runs scored.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Is 1-3 with 4.35 ERA, 60 Ks in 49.2 IP.

P, Zach Rafuse, Baker County, High-A, Lansing, Athletics, Has not played this season. Currently on 60-day injured list.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, Class-A, Myrtle Beach, Cubs, Has yet to lose a minor league game. Is 6-0 with 52 Ks, save, 2.92 ERA in 52.1 IP.

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Norfolk, Orioles, Hitting .321 with 4 HR, 14 runs scored, 12 RBI. Had 3 at-bats in the bigs this season before being sent to Triple-A. Went on 7-day injured list on Tuesday.

P, Spencer Stockton, JU, Double-A, Chattanooga, Is 4-0 with 27 K, 1.52 ERA in 29.2 IP.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Triple-A, Buffalo, Hitting .240 with 22 RBI, 20 runs scored, 4 HR, 4 stolen bases.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Hitting .279 with 7 HR, 24 RBI, 18 stolen bases and 38 runs scored.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Fredericksburg, Class-A, Nationals, Hitting .243 with 25 stolen bases, 22 RBI and 61 runs scored. Has 5-game hitting streak, including 4-for-5 game against Delmarva on Wednesday.