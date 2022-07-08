Down on the farm: Big week with the bat for Todd Lott

It was a good week in the minors for several area players.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well-represented in professional baseball. Each Friday during the season, we’ll update how area players are doing in minor league baseball. Want to know how local products are doing in Major League Baseball? That update is published on Thursday. All stats are through July 6 games.

How locals are faring in the minor leagues

Pos., Player, Local tie, Level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, High-A, Winston-Salem, White Sox, Is 1-0 with 8 Ks, 0.00 ERA in 8.1 IP in 8 games this season.

P, Michael Baumann, JU, Triple-A, Norfolk, Orioles, Is 0-5 with 5.47 ERA, 36 Ks in 26.1 IP this season in the minors. Is 1-2 with 4.50 ERA, 9 Ks in 12 IP in the majors this year.

P Kyle Bird, Flagler, Triple-A, Tacoma, Mariners, Is 2-1 with 7.97 ERA, 20 Ks in 20.1 IP.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Is 0-3 with 15 Ks, 8.74 ERA in 22.2 IP.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, High-A, Dayton, Reds, Hitting .262 with 3 HR, 15 RBI, 9 stolen bases and 20 runs scored.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Double-A, Hartford, Rockies, Remains unbeaten (3-0) with 21 Ks, 3.78 ERA in 16.2 IP and on 7-day injured list.

LF, Willie Carter, Fort White, High-A, Rome, Braves, Hitting .210 with 14 RBI, 12 runs scored and a stolen base.

P, Bradford Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 2-1 with 17 Ks, 3.55 ERA in 12.2 IP. Has been on 7-day injured list since June 4.

CF, Donnie Dewees, UNF, Triple-A, Tennessee, Cubs, Hitting .286 with 6 RBI, HR, 8 runs scored and 4 stolen bases. Hasn’t played since April 27 due to injury. Transferred from 7-day injured list to 60-day injured list on June 25.

P, Austin Drury, UNF, Double-A, Tulsa, Dodgers, Is 4-1 with 4.15 ERA, 22 Ks in 30.1 IP.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, High-A, Fort Wayne, Padres, Hitting .243 with 66 runs scored, 4 HR, 40 RBI and 52 stolen bases. Homered in game on July 3.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Double-A, Altoona, Pirates, Is 4-5 with 34 Ks, 3.50 ERA, 2 saves in 43.2 IP.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 3-1 with 32 Ks, 3.93 ERA, save in 34.1 IP. Had a win on July 2 against Biloxi with 3 innings of work with no runs allowed and 3 Ks.

P, Frank German, UNF, Triple-A, Worcester, Red Sox, Is 4-2 with 3.54 ERA, 40 Ks in 28 IP.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Triple-A, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Yankees, Is 5-0 with 3.51 ERA, 46 Ks in 33.1 IP.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Hitting .270 with 43 RBI, 8 HR, 32 runs scored. Promoted from Salem on June 24.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, Class-A, Fort Myers, Twins, Has been on 60-day injured list since last October with herniated disc.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, High-A, Peoria, Cardinals, Crazy week for Lott. He 3 for his last 8, with all of those hits HRs. Hitting .211 with 26 RBI, 8 HR, 33 runs scored.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Double-A, Wichita, Twins, Hitting .249 with 18 RBI, 22 stolen bases and 44 runs scored. Placed on 7-game injured list on July 5.

P, Chris Mauloni, Oakleaf/JU, High-A, West Michigan, Tigers, Has not seen action this season as he remains on the injured list. Is 3-5 with a pair of saves, 87 Ks, 4.34 ERA in one season of minor league ball.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Class-A, St. Lucie, Mets, Hitting .245 with 8 RBI, 11 runs scored. Moved down from High-A Brooklyn to Class-A St. Lucie on July 4.

P Tyler Myrick, Columbia, Class-A, San Jose Giants, Giants, Is 2-2 with 19 Ks, 5 saves, 4.87 ERA in 20.1 IP.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers, Hitting .259 with 8 RBI, 9 runs scored.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Is 2-3 with 3.90 ERA, 69 Ks in 55.1 IP.

P, Zach Rafuse, Baker County, High-A, Lansing, Athletics, Has not played this season. Currently on 60-day injured list.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, Class-A, Myrtle Beach, Cubs, Has yet to lose a minor league game. Is 6-0 with 56 Ks, save, 2.62 ERA in 58.1 IP.

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Norfolk, Orioles, Hitting .321 with 4 HR, 14 runs scored, 12 RBI. Had 3 at-bats in the bigs this season before being sent to Triple-A. Remains on 7-day injured list.

P, Spencer Stockton, JU, Double-A, Chattanooga, Is 4-0 with 32 K, 1.42 ERA in 31.2 IP.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Triple-A, Buffalo, Hitting .230 with 22 RBI, 20 runs scored, 4 HR, 4 stolen bases.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Hitting .279 with 7 HR, 26 RBI, 19 stolen bases and 40 runs scored.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Fredericksburg, Class-A, Nationals, Hitting .231 with 26 stolen bases, 22 RBI and 64 runs scored.