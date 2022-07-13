Gators Breakdown: Preview Magazines PT. 2 - Florida lacks top talent

Gators Breakdown continues to dive into Athlon and Lindy’s college football preview magazines. While the publications think Florida will be improved from last season, they still see a team lacking top talent.
Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.
David Waters is joined by Will Miles to break down low unit rankings and minimal All-American and All-SEC picks for the Gators.
Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus
Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here
LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown
Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:
Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher