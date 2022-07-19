MLB draft: Fletcher’s Malachi Witherspoon among 5 locals selected on final day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Major League Baseball draft wrapped up Tuesday, with five local players coming off the board.

Fletcher pitcher Malachi Witherspoon was the lone area high school player taken in the three-day draft, going in the 12th round to the Diamondbacks.

Witherspoon was the 348th overall selection and will have a decision to make — pro baseball or head to Jacksonville University.

He had a dominant senior season, going 9-2 with 95 Ks and a 1.31 ERA. At the plate, Witherspoon hit .493 with five home runs, 28 RBI and 21 runs scored.

He is the first draft pick from Fletcher since pitcher Kris Keller was a fourth-round pick of the Tigers in 1996.

JU had two players selected in the draft, pitchers Tyler Vogel (Giants) and Mason Adams (White Sox) going in the 12th and 13th rounds, respectively. Suwannee graduate Bo Bonds went to the Blue Jays in the 13th. And Charlton County graduate and University of Georgia pitcher Jack Gowen went in the 20th round to the Marlins.

Bolles grad Hunter Barco was the highest selection, going in the second round Sunday night.

Local MLB draft selections

Pos. Player, School/local tie, Round, Pick, Team

P Hunter Barco, Florida/Bolles, 2 (44), Pirates

P Malachi Witherspoon, Fletcher, 12 (348), Diamondbacks

P Tyler Vogel, JU, 12 (376), Giants

P Bo Bonds, Louisiana-Lafayette/Suwannee, 13 (398), Blue Jays

P Mason Adams, JU, 13 (401), White Sox

P Jack Gowen, Georgia/Charlton County, 20 (692), Marlins