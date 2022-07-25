‘I don’t plan on having a bad year’: Trevor Lawrence ready for 2nd season with Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trevor Lawrence is back in the teal and white, and he’s looking to have a big year in his second season.

While the team reported to training camp Sunday, the Jaguars hit the practice fields Monday morning for the first time since June.

Lawrence said the biggest goal for the first week of camp is to see the progress from organized team activities continue.

“We’re not starting over. We’re picking right back up where we left off from our time in June,” Lawrence said. “Our goal for day one is to continue the knowledge we’ve already instilled, and by next week we’ll be full speed.”

Lawrence threw for more than 3,600 yards a season ago, which included 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions his rookie year.

Despite the high interceptions number, Lawrence said he’s got a chip on his shoulder entering year two.

“I have a lot of motivation entering the year. Personally, my goal this year is to prove that I belong here and that I’m the player I believe I am, and that team believes I am,” Lawrence said. “As a team, we have a new slate, and we got a good enough group to win, and we have a lot to prove.”

With the Jaguars now under the helm of head coach Doug Pederson, there was a learning curve with a new system.

Lawrence, however, said the team has grown very comfortable in the playbook and under Pederson’s coaching style.

“It’s cool to see how he approaches practices, and he’s definitely a player’s coach,” Lawrence said. “He knows what it takes to win championships and has a standard everyone is trying to uphold.”

Pederson coached the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles to their first Super Bowl since 1960 (NFL Championship).

Before an ACL injury sidelined him in the last three games of the regular season and playoffs, Pro Bowl quarterback Carson Wentz was an MVP candidate. He threw for more than 3,200 yards along with 33 touchdowns before the injury. Backup Nick Foles led Philadelphia to that championship.

Pederson has always been described as an intelligent-minded coach the way he sees the play and jumps in. Having him in Jacksonville can significantly improve Lawrence’s game.

“He’s been in my shoes, and he knows what can help me elevate my game,” Lawrence said. “He totally understands every situation and is always guiding me when needed.”

Pederson said Lawrence playing his entire rookie season can only help him from here on out.

“He’s going to build off his first year, but he’s got a sky’s-the-limit mentality in terms of taking that next step,” Pederson said. “I think he’ll take a big step not only becoming a better player but becoming a better leader for this football team.”

Going into the offseason, Lawrence said he felt much more prepared to enter an NFL season than he did his rookie year.

“I know better how to prepare my body and make sure I’m much more prepared and comfortable going into a new year,” Lawrence said. “Last year, I had no idea how to prepare and, along with surgery, made for an uncomfortable offseason. I feel the best I have in a long time.”

With day one in the books, Lawrence is excited to be back with the team and is not worried about people’s expectations for him in year two.

“I’m not worried about the talk around me,” Lawrence said. “I don’t plan on having a bad year.”