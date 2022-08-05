Down on the farm: Big weeks at the plate for Tanner Murphy, Todd Lott

(Photo by Steshka Willems from Pexels.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well-represented in professional baseball. Each Friday during the season, we’ll update how area players are doing in minor league baseball. Want to know how local products are doing in Major League Baseball? That update is published on Thursday. All stats are through Aug. 3 games.

How locals are faring in the minor leagues

Pos., Player, Local tie, Level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, High-A, Winston-Salem, White Sox, Is 2-0 with 27 Ks, 0.60 ERA, 2 saves in 15 IP in 15 games this season. Is 14-5 in his minor league career.

P, Hunter Barco, Bolles, TBA, TBA, Pirates, Recent second-round draft pick has not been placed in the minors after signing.

P, Michael Baumann, JU, Triple-A, Norfolk, Orioles, Is 1-5 with 4.93 ERA, 51 Ks in 38.1 IP this season in the minors. Is 1-2 with 4.50 ERA, 9 Ks in 12 IP in the majors this year.

P Kyle Bird, Flagler, Triple-A, Tacoma, Mariners, Is 4-1 with 7.62 ERA, 29 Ks in 28.1 IP. Notched back-to-back wins on July 28, 31 with 2 IP, 2 hits allowed.

P, Bo Bonds, Suwannee, TBA, TBA, Blue Jays, Recent draft pick signed with Toronto on July 26; still awaiting minor league placement.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Is 1-4 with 30 Ks, 7.64 ERA in 33 IP.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, High-A, Dayton, Reds, Hitting .249 with 3 HR, 19 RBI, 11 stolen bases and 25 runs scored.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Rookie, ACL Rockies, Rockies, Remains unbeaten (3-0) with 21 Ks, 3.57 ERA in 17.2 IP. Currently on injury rehab assignment in rookie ball.

LF, Willie Carter, Fort White, High-A, Rome, Braves, Hitting .228 with 24 RBI, 19 runs scored and 3 SBs.

P, Bradford Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 2-1 with 17 Ks, 3.55 ERA in 12.2 IP. Has been on 7-day injured list since June 4.

CF, Donnie Dewees, UNF, Triple-A, Tennessee, Cubs, Hitting .286 with 6 RBI, HR, 8 runs scored and 4 stolen bases. Hasn’t played since April 27 due to injury. Transferred from 7-day injured list to 60-day injured list on June 25.

P, Austin Drury, UNF, Double-A, Tulsa, Dodgers, Was 4-1 with 4.34 ERA, 30 Ks in 37.1 IP before his release on July 30.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, High-A, Fort Wayne, Padres, Hitting .221 with 77 runs scored, 6 HR, 50 RBI and 55 stolen bases.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Double-A, Altoona, Pirates, Is 6-5 with 52 Ks, 2.85 ERA, 3 saves in 60 IP.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 3-1 with 42 Ks, 3.35 ERA, save in 40.1 IP. Placed on 7-day injured list on July 26.

P, Frank German, UNF, Triple-A, Worcester, Red Sox, Is 4-2 with 2.78 ERA, 49 Ks in 35.2 IP.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Triple-A, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Yankees, Is 7-0 with 4.17 ERA, 61 Ks in 45.1 IP.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Hitting .272 with 48 RBI, 9 HR, 37 runs scored. Placed on 7-day injured list Wednesday with a concussion.

P, Michael Darrell-Hicks, JU, TBA, TBA, Angels, Recent undrafted free agent signee has not yet been placed yet in farm system.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, Class-A, Fort Myers, Twins, Has been on 60-day injured list since last October with herniated disc.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, High-A, Peoria, Cardinals, Hitting .237 with 34 RBI, 11 HR, 45 runs scored. Has belted 3 HR, drove in 6 runs and scored 4 times in his last 4 games.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Double-A, Wichita, Twins, Hitting .249 with 18 RBI, 22 stolen bases and 44 runs scored. Placed on 7-game injured list on July 5.

P, Chris Mauloni, Oakleaf/JU, High-A, West Michigan, Tigers, Has not seen action this season as he remains on the injured list. Is 3-5 with a pair of saves, 87 Ks, 4.34 ERA in one season of minor league ball.

IF, Hueston Morrill, Suwannee, TBA, TBA, Yankees, Recent free agent signee has not been placed yet in minor leagues.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Class-A, St. Lucie, Mets, Hitting .257 with 14 RBI, 15 runs scored. Came off 7-day injured list July 26 and belted 4 hits and homers in back-to-back games before going back on injured list on Wednesday.

P Tyler Myrick, Columbia, Class-A, San Jose Giants, Giants, Is 2-3 with 27 Ks, 5 saves, 3.62 ERA in 27.1 IP.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers, Hitting .272 with 11 RBI, 14 runs scored, 2 HR.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Is 2-3 with 3.90 ERA, 69 Ks in 55.1 IP. Put on 7-day injured list on July 4.

P, Zach Rafuse, Baker County, High-A, Lansing, Athletics, Sent to injury rehab assignment on July 21 and released on Wednesday.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, Class-A, Myrtle Beach, Cubs, Lost first minor league game of his career on July 24. Is 8-1 with 76 Ks, save, 2.37 ERA in 79.2 IP.

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Rookie, FCL Orioles, Orioles, Hitting .343 with 4 HR, 16 runs scored, 13 RBI. Currently on injury rehab assignment in rookie ball. Had 3 at-bats in the bigs this season before being sent to Triple-A.

P, Spencer Stockton, JU, Double-A, Chattanooga, Is 4-1 with 49 Ks, 2.76 ERA in 45.2 IP.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Triple-A, Buffalo, Hitting .261 with 32 RBI, 31 runs scored, 6 HR, 5 stolen bases.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Hitting .262 with 10 HR, 36 RBI, 25 stolen bases and 57 runs scored.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Fredericksburg, Class-A, Nationals, Hitting .241 with 34 stolen bases, 34 RBI and 84 runs scored.