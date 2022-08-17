Jaguars training camp notebook: Offense struggles as heat picks up on Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – They can’t take the heat. Wednesday was the hottest day of camp by far. Multiple players ended up in the medical tent because of the heat. It was also the worst day the offense has had through camp. The first- and second-team offense both struggled with picking up blitzes, dropping passes and inaccurate throws.

Trevor Lawrence went 22 for 41 during practice. Those numbers don’t scream inefficient but when you tack on that he threw two interceptions (Rayshawn Jenkins and Chris Claybrooks) it tells a different story.

One rough practice is no reason to sound the alarm but it will be interesting to see how the offense handles the joint practices with the Falcons next week. That will provide a good measuring stick for just where the offense and defense are at and help to set the meter on how much — if any — turnaround can be expected from the team this year.

Jaguars assistant general manager Ethan Waugh said that in his experience, you can tell when a team is close to a breakthrough on the field.

“You can feel that in the building,” he said.

Waugh said from the moment he stepped into the building he got that sense of a team that is close. Multiple sources around the organization have told me that the “culture is almost there.”

Culture has become a buzz word in sports over the past few years but it is something that can’t be undervalued, especially after the awful culture this team has had at times in the recent past.

Notebook

Ryan Santoso a good day at practice. He nailed a few kicks from distance. If he can continue to bring together days like this he will lock up the kicker job.

Devin Lloyd is still not back out on the practice field.

James Robinson took handoff during the team part of practice for the 1st time. Robinson wore a red non-contact jersey but it is a sign that he is getting closer to a return.

Chris Claybrooks has had back-to-back practices with an interception. Claybrooks’ roster spot is looking secure based on his special teams play and his recent hot streak.

Dawuane Smoot has had an impressive camp. Smoot flattened Walker Little during 1 on 1′s. The pass rush combo of Smoot and Arden Key looks like it will give teams some problems.

