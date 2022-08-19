Down on the farm: AJ Labas, Austin Martin back from injury; Tyler Santana stays hot

(John Minchillo, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well-represented in professional baseball. Each Friday during the season, we’ll update how area players are doing in minor league baseball. Want to know how local products are doing in Major League Baseball? That update is published on Thursday. All stats are through Aug. 18 games.

How locals are faring in the minor leagues

Pos., Player, Local tie, Level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, High-A, Winston-Salem, White Sox, Is 2-0 with 30 Ks, 2.55 ERA, 3 saves in 17.2 IP in 19 games this season. Is 14-5 in his minor league career. Light week of work (logged an 1.2 innings, save) since last update.

P, Hunter Barco, Bolles, TBA, TBA, Pirates, Recent second-round draft pick has not been placed in the minors after signing. Will miss the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery in the spring.

P, Michael Baumann, JU, Triple-A, Norfolk, Orioles, Numbers keep going to wrong direction. Is 1-6 with 5.32 ERA, 60 Ks in 44 IP this season in the minors. Is 1-2 with 4.50 ERA, 9 Ks in 12 IP in the majors this year.

P Kyle Bird, Flagler, Triple-A, Tacoma, Mariners, Is 5-1 with 6.95 ERA, 34 Ks in 33.2 IP. Career 25-9 hurler in the minors with 23 saves.

P, Bo Bonds, Suwannee, TBA, TBA, Blue Jays, Recent draft pick signed with Toronto on July 26; still awaiting minor league placement.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Is 1-4 with 30 Ks, 7.64 ERA in 33 IP. Place on 7-day injured list on Aug. 9.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, High-A, Dayton, Reds, Hitting .248 with 4 HR, 23 RBI, 12 stolen bases and 35 runs scored.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Double-A, Hartford, Rockies, Remains unbeaten (4-0) with 29 Ks, 3.04 ERA in 23.2 IP.

LF, Willie Carter, Fort White, High-A, Rome, Braves, Hitting .229 with 28 RBI, 25 runs scored and 5 SBs.

P, Bradford Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 2-1 with 19 Ks, 3.12 ERA in 17.1 IP.

CF, Donnie Dewees, UNF, Triple-A, Tennessee, Cubs, Hitting .286 with 6 RBI, HR, 8 runs scored and 4 stolen bases. Hasn’t played since April 27 due to injury. Transferred from 7-day injured list to 60-day injured list on June 25.

P, Austin Drury, UNF, Double-A, Tulsa, Dodgers, Was 4-1 with 4.34 ERA, 30 Ks in 37.1 IP before his release on July 30.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Hitting .219 with 85 runs scored, 6 HR, 53 RBI and 58 stolen bases. Traded from Padres to Red Sox as part of deal for pitcher Jay Groome.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Double-A, Altoona, Pirates, Is 7-5 with 59 Ks, 2.71 ERA, 3 saves in 66.1 IP.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 4-1 with 48 Ks, 3.22 ERA, save in 44.2 IP.

P, Frank German, UNF, Triple-A, Worcester, Red Sox, Is 5-2 with 2.59 ERA, 56 Ks in 41.2 IP.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Triple-A, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Yankees, Is 7-0 with 3.78 ERA, 69 Ks in 50 IP.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Hitting .261 with 50 RBI, 9 HR, 41 runs scored.

P, Michael Darrell-Hicks, JU, Class-A, Inland Empire, Angels, Recent undrafted free agent signee is 1-0 with 6 Ks, 0.00 ERA in 4 IP.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, Class-A, Fort Myers, Twins, Has 4 Ks, 0.00 ERA in 4 IP. Moved up from FCL Twins to Fort Myers on Thursday.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Rockies, He’s been back and forth between the minors and the bigs this season. Is 1-0 with a save in Triple-A. Is 1-1 with 5.68 ERA, 24 Ks in 19 IP with Colorado.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, High-A, Peoria, Cardinals, Hitting .247 with 42 RBI, 11 HR, 49 runs scored.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Double-A, Wichita, Twins, Hitting .244 with 22 RBI, 25 stolen bases and 47 runs scored. Came off 7-game injured list on Wednesday

P, Chris Mauloni, Oakleaf/JU, High-A, West Michigan, Tigers, Has not seen action this season as he remains on the injured list. Is 3-5 with a pair of saves, 87 Ks, 4.34 ERA in one season of minor league ball.

IF, Hueston Morrill, Suwannee, Rookie, FCL Yankees, Yankees, Recent free agent signee was placed in rookie ball but hasn’t played yet.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Class-A, St. Lucie, Mets, Hitting .256 with 19 RBI, 21 runs scored.

P Tyler Myrick, Columbia, Class-A, San Jose Giants, Giants, Is 2-3 with 32 Ks, 5 saves, 3.24 ERA in 33.1 IP.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers, Hitting .276 with 11 RBI, 15 runs scored, 2 HR.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Is 2-3 with 3.90 ERA, 69 Ks in 55.1 IP. Will miss rest of season after being moved from 7-day injured list to full season injured list on Aug. 5.

P, Zach Rafuse, Baker County, High-A, Lansing, Athletics, A career 4-2 hurler with 1.91 ERA, 46 Ks in 47 IP before release earlier this month.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, Class-A, Myrtle Beach, Cubs, Has been unreal this season. Is 11-1 with 93 Ks, save, 2.28 ERA in 98.2 IP. Has 3 starts and 3 wins this month, logging 19 IP, allowing 14 hits and 4 earned runs in those games.

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Norfolk, Orioles, Hitting .301 with 6 HR, 20 runs scored, 18 RBI. Had 3 at-bats in the bigs this season before being sent to Triple-A.

P, Spencer Stockton, JU, Double-A, Chattanooga, Is 4-1 with 56 Ks, 2.47 ERA in 54.2 IP.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Triple-A, Buffalo, Hitting .249 with 35 RBI, 34 runs scored, 7 HR, 8 stolen bases.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Hitting .268 with 12 HR, 45 RBI, 28 stolen bases and 69 runs scored.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Fredericksburg, Class-A, Nationals, Hitting .252 with 42 stolen bases, 37 RBI and 97 runs scored.