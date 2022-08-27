Photo gallery: Beachside, Tocoi Creek face off in Game of the Week

Beachside and Tocoi Creek, St. Johns County's newest high schools, faced off in the Football Friday Game of the Week on Friday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a night for firsts for Tocoi Creek and Beachside in the Football Friday Game of the Week. Photographer Kevin Nguyen captured the game between the two newest programs in St. Johns County in photos.

For a recap of the game, check out the game story from Beachside and Tocoi Creek.

TV coverage

Game of the week: Tocoi Creek 36, Beachside 19

All star of the night: Tocoi Creek RB Kaiz Ragland

Play of the night: Mandarin’s Kieren Jackson

How the News4JAX Super 10 fared

Ad

Part 1 highlights: Harvest-Impact; Atlantic Coast-Parker; Bartram Trail-Ponte Vedra; Jackson-Nease

Part 2 highlights: Fleming Island-Clay; Trinity Christian-White; Bolles-St. Augustine; Fletcher-Mandarin

Part 3 highlights: Bishop Kenny-First Coast; Sandalwood-Ribault