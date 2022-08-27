Photo gallery: Beachside, Tocoi Creek face off in Game of the Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a night for firsts for Tocoi Creek and Beachside in the Football Friday Game of the Week. Photographer Kevin Nguyen captured the game between the two newest programs in St. Johns County in photos.
For a recap of the game, check out the game story from Beachside and Tocoi Creek.
TV coverage
Game of the week: Tocoi Creek 36, Beachside 19
All star of the night: Tocoi Creek RB Kaiz Ragland
Play of the night: Mandarin’s Kieren Jackson
How the News4JAX Super 10 fared
Part 1 highlights: Harvest-Impact; Atlantic Coast-Parker; Bartram Trail-Ponte Vedra; Jackson-Nease
Part 2 highlights: Fleming Island-Clay; Trinity Christian-White; Bolles-St. Augustine; Fletcher-Mandarin
Part 3 highlights: Bishop Kenny-First Coast; Sandalwood-Ribault