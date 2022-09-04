77º

Gators Breakdown: Florida Gators upset Utah 29-26

David Waters, News4Jax

Billy Napier's first win comes against top 10 Utah

The Billy Napier era as Florida Gators head coach starts off with a bang as the Gators upset seventh ranked Utah.

David Waters recaps the huge win that has the nation buzzing about this huge victory for Florida.

