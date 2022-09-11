Not there yet: Jaguars fade at the finish in loss to Commanders

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) gets sacked by Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The new-look Jaguars look much different from the old ones.

The result was still the same though.

The Jaguars surged back in the second half but couldn’t slow Carson Wentz when it mattered in a 28-22 season-opening loss to the Commanders on Sunday.

Jacksonville (0-1) played significantly better after halftime but couldn’t muscle up in crunch time, with defensive lapses and poor offensive line play costing the team a win on the road.

For coach Doug Pederson and the Jaguars, it was a start filled with promising moments but too many mistakes to win a four-quarter game. It ended with two glaring mistakes, an ill-advised third-and-11 Hail Mary heave by Trevor Lawrence that was picked off. And then Foley Fatukasi jumping offsides on a third-down play that gave Washington the yardage it needed to be able to bleed the clock to end it.

That the Jaguars were in contention for a comeback win was a testament to a second-half shift.

The Jaguars clawed back into position after a ragged opening half, taking a 22-14 lead just one play in the final quarter. But Washington surged back with Wentz throwing the go-ahead touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson with one minute, 52 seconds to play. That left Lawrence and the Jaguars time (and a pair of timeouts) to respond but they couldn’t.

Lawrence’s third-and-11 throw, rushed because of woeful protection by the line, was picked off by Darrick Forrest. Lawrence finished 24 of 42 for 275 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Christian Kirk led the Jaguars with 117 yards on six catches. James Robinson had 66 yards rushing on 11 carries and a touchdown, and also had a touchdown catch.

While it wasn’t a win, it was a battle to the wire and something for the staff to build on.

A defense that was strafed in the opening half took over after that, forcing a pair of second-half turnovers that they turned into points. Tyson Campbell picked off Wentz to set up a Riley Patterson 43-yard field goal. And No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker intercepted a Wentz pass on the following drive, a play that led to an 11-yard James Robinson scoring run and a 22-14 lead.

Wentz and the Commanders didn’t back down. He bounced back after consecutive interceptions and threw a 49-yard touchdown to Terry McLaurin with 9:43 to play. They forced a Jaguars punt after that, and then Wentz struck again. He connected with Jahan Dotson on a 24-yard touchdown with 1:46 left and put Washington in front 28-22.

The Jaguars finally got clicking early in the third quarter after an abysmal opening half. Lawrence dialed up the long ball and connected with Christian Kirk on a 49-yarder to get Jacksonville inside the red zone. Three plays later, Lawrence hit James Robinson on a 3-yard touchdown pass. They missed the two-point conversion but were within sight of the lead at 14-9.

The defense, which looked sharp in the preseason, was gashed. Missed tackles. There was an overthrown pass in the end zone that would have been an easy touchdown. And two dropped passes that would have been touchdowns. Riley Patterson also missed an easy-look field goal.

Lawrence had an erratic game, too. He marched the Jaguars right down the field on the opening drive, going from his own 25 to the Commanders 15. The drive stalled there, with Lawrence overthrowing Etienne in the end zone on what should have been an easy touchdown. Another Jaguars drive in the red zone was even more frustrating.

Jacksonville got down to the Washington 3, but Lawrence fired too early to Evan Engram in the end zone on second down, had a Zay Jones drop in the end zone on third and saw Travis Etienne drop a sure bet touchdown pass on fourth.

The mistakes were easy to spot in this one.

Poor tackling throughout the game and little protection for Lawrence.

Darious Williams had a tough start, whiffing on two tackles in the opening quarter. One allowed a first down and the Commanders went on to score on the drive.

One such example of that came early in the second quarter and Washington up 7-3. Jacksonville’s defensive line pressed in on Wentz and forced a throw that was nowhere near a receiver. It should have set up a 39-yard field goal attempt, but Dawuane Smoot was flagged for roughing the passer. Two plays later, Wentz hit Jahan Dotson for a 7-yard touchdown.