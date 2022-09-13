Gators Breakdown: ‘It’s important for Florida to adjust, to adapt, to evolve’ Napier says after loss to Kentucky

Head coach Billy Napier stresses the Gators must use loss to Kentucky as a learning experience.

How the Gators respond after the loss to Kentucky can say a lot about how much different this Gators team is compared to the last.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles to discuss where the Gators are after a 1-1 start and where Anthony Richardson’s goes after his poor performance.

