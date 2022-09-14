News4JAX Super 6 volleyball: No budging Ponte Vedra; Bolles moves in to rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax Super 6 high school volleyball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Sept. 13 games.

News4Jax Super 6 volleyball rankings

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Ponte Vedra (7-3, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Beachside, Berkeley Prep, Bishop Gorman (Nevada), Ridgeview, Winter Park.

Glance: A 2-0 week since our last check in, with sweeps over a solid Beachside and district opponent Fleming Island. The Sharks remain the class of the area. Their last loss to a local team was Sept. 28, 2019 in a tournament setup to Fleming Island (2-1). They’ve won 41 matches against locals since then. Over the last five seasons, Ponte Vedra is 58-3 against local programs, all three of those losses coming to Fleming Island. News4JAX’s two-time player of the year Zeta Washington remains the area’s top player by a wide, wide margin. Even putting up a block attempt against Washington largely results in futility. She’s got 104 kills, a .611 kill percentage and a 69.8 kill percentage that continues to rise. Avery Meide (52 digs) and Jessica Shattles (43 digs) provide the defense for the Sharks.

2. (2) Trinity Christian (10-0, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Buchholz, Lyman, Providence, Ridgeview, Vero Beach.

Glance: The Conquerors, fresh from their Nike Tournament of Champions Elite division triumph, swept Episcopal in their lone match since our last check in. They’re off until Sept. 20 when they visit a tough Bartram Trail squad. Sophomore Amaria King was honored before that win over Episcopal for her 1,000th career kill. She’s up to 105 on the season and 1,054 in her career. King played on varsity in the sixth grade and averaged 314.7 kills per season the last three years. Avery Haney (55 kills), Taylor Teaman (83 digs) and Ariel Ross (114 assists) are also having strong seasons for the Conquerors.

3. (3) Bishop Kenny (8-2, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bolles, Canterbury, Lakeland, Providence.

Glance: The Crusaders have won five straight since a 2-0 loss DeLand, including a sweep of Bolles in the area’s best volleyball rivalry. While Ponte Vedra’s Washington is the area’s top player, Kenny’s Allison Cavanagh is absolutely in that conversation. She had 13 kills and a 52% kill percentage in the win over Bolles. She’s up to 89 kills this season. Claudia Stockard (76 kills) is a strong finisher for Kenny. Sarah Seabrooke (125 digs) and Emma Milton (82 digs) lead the defense for the Crusaders.

4. (4) Bartram Trail (5-2, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Creekside, Episcopal, Yulee.

Glance: Bartram has won four in a row entering a rivalry showdown with Creekside on Wednesday. They’ve already got a 3-1 win over the Knights on the resume. Then it’s on to the Panama City Beach Arnold Classic, with matches against Arnold, Cherokee (Ga.) and Jefferson (Ga.). Then it’s a Tuesday showdown against No. 2 Trinity Christian. Jenna Otts moved past 100 kills since our last update (115 now) and has a 46.9 kill percentage. Sydney Lewis (114 assists, 90 digs, 22 aces) and Abigail Johnson (112 assists) also pace the Bears.

5. (6) Ridgeview (6-2, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Episcopal, Mandarin, Providence.

Glance: A 2-0 mark since our last Super 6 check in, a sweep of Atlantic Coast and a 3-2 win over Providence. Haley Robinson had a dozen kills in the win over the Stallions. She’s up to 74 kills and 52 blocks (and a 71.8% kill percentage). L/DS Kasey Casiple has a team-best 204 digs. Mariah Bostic-Jones (174 assists) and Payton Cannon (100 assists) are guiding the Ridgeview offense.

6. (NR) Bolles (5-2, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Baker County, Harvest Community, Keystone Heights, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: The Bulldogs move into the rankings after a 1-1 week, including a 3-1 victory over previous No. 5 Baker County. Bolles gets Episcopal at home on Thursday, followed by the River City Classic on Friday and Saturday. Grace Albaugh (100 kills, 41.7% kill percentage), Anika Pillai (69 digs) and Gracie Arnett (130 assists) lead the Bulldogs. Their lone losses are the No. 2 Trinity and No. 3 Bishop Kenny.

Dropped out

Baker County (7-1, Class 4A).

Others to watch

Atlantic Coast (5-2, Class 7A); Baker County (7-1, Class 4A); Beachside (4-1, Class 4A); Bishop Snyder (9-1, Class 3A); Christ’s Church (6-3, Class 2A); Creekside (6-1, Class 7A); Episcopal (5-6, Class 3A); Fernandina Beach (4-0, Class 4A); Fletcher (4-3, Class 6A); Fort White (6-1, Class 1A); Harvest Community (4-7, Class 2A); Mandarin (5-3, Class 7A); Middleburg (3-5, Class 5A); Providence (5-3, Class 3A); St. Johns Country Day (7-1, Class 2A); Union County (6-3, Class 1A).