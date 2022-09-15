80º

Gators Breakdown: Breaking down the Gators offense | Florida vs USF Preview

David Waters, News4Jax

All eyes will be on the Gators offense as they take on USF

As the Gators look to bounce back vs USF, Gators Breakdown’s David Waters takes a deep dive and breaks down the Florida offense with Seth Varnadore (Seth Varnadore Films/Alligator Army).

David wraps up the episode with a preview of the matchup between the Gators and the Bulls.

