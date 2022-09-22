Week 5 high school football picks: Can Bolles bounce back; Trinity stays perfect

Trinity Christian hosted Bolles in the News4JAX Football Friday Game of the Week. The Conquerors, ranked No. 1 in the Super 10, won 27-14.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back. That means our football predictions are back, too. Each Thursday during the season, News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will reveal his picks for the week. All game times are 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games are indicated by an *.

Last week: 25-10 (.714). Season: 111-39 (.740).

Week 5 high school football predictions

Friday, Sept. 23

Atlantic Coast (0-4) at Camden County (3-2), 7:30 p.m.: Struggles continue for the Rays, while ‘Cats keep surging. N4J pick: Camden County 38, Atlantic Coast 7.

Baker County (2-1) at Viera (0-3): If Wildcats lose here bigger problems lie ahead. Viera is averaging 5 ppg. N4J pick: Baker County 37, Viera 6.

Beachside (2-1) at Ridgeview (1-3): Barracudas are better than folks realize as a first-year program. N4J pick: Beachside 30, Ridgeview 13.

Bishop Kenny (4-0) at West Nassau (1-3): Crusaders get past this one and they’ll likely make it through September perfect. N4J pick: Kenny 33, West Nassau 13.

Bishop Snyder (3-1) at Harvest Community (2-1): Whiffed on Snyder last week but bounce back here. N4J pick: Snyder 30, Harvest 23.

Branford (3-1) at Paxon (1-3), 6:30 p.m.: Big one for the Golden Eagles. Can they slow the Bucs? N4J pick: Paxon 20, Branford 19.

Christ’s Church (0-4) at St. John Paul II (3-0): Eagles still in search of their first win. N4J pick: St. Johns Paul II 30, Christ’s Church 20.

Columbia (2-2) at Trinity Christian (4-0), 7:30 p.m.: Tigers are surging but I learned last week to not pick against the Conquerors at home. N4J pick: Trinity 31, Columbia 21.

Crescent City (1-2) at Hilliard (2-2): Red Flashes bounce back after Lafayette loss. N4J pick: Hilliard 24, Crescent City 14.

Creekside (3-1) at Mandarin (3-1), 6:30 p.m.: Knights in a shootout at the Corral. N4J pick: Creekside 34, Mandarin 33.

Englewood (2-1) at Stanton (0-4), 6:30 p.m.: Rams are back in business after a bye week. N4J pick: Englewood 36, Stanton 7.

Fletcher (2-2) at Sandalwood (1-2), 6:30 p.m.: Senators win a tough Gateway clash. N4J pick: Fletcher 21, Sandalwood 20.

Fort White (2-2) at Williston (3-0), 7:30 p.m.: Tough game for the Indians. N4J pick: Williston 27, Fort White 14.

Gainesville Oak Hall (3-0) at Eagle’s View (1-2): Warriors go for two wins in a row. N4J pick: Oak Hall 23, Eagle’s View 17.

Keystone Heights (2-2) at Interlachen (4-0), 7:30 p.m.: The Rams continue their unbeaten start. N4J pick: Interlachen 24, Keystone 20.

Matanzas (1-3) at Port Orange Atlantic (1-2): Flip a coin. N4J pick: Atlantic 19, Matanzas 13.

Menendez (2-2) at Ponte Vedra (1-2): Sharks stack back-to-back wins together. N4J pick: Ponte Vedra 23, Menendez 21.

Middleburg (0-4) at Ribault (3-1): Trojans use defense to keep Broncos winless. N4J pick: Ribault 20, Middleburg 14.

Nease (0-4) at Orange Park (1-2): Slide stops for the Panthers this week. N4J pick: Nease 20, OP 17.

NFEI (2-2) at Episcopal (3-0): Episcopal wins again and stays perfect. N4J pick: Episcopal 23, NFEI 12.

Oakleaf (3-1) at Tallahassee Chiles (0-4): The Knights are one bad half of football away from being unbeaten. N4J pick: Oakleaf 38, Chiles 13.

Palatka (3-0) at Lake Weir (0-4): Panthers can name their score here. N4J pick: Palatka 38, Lake Weir 6.

Parker (1-3) at Baldwin (3-1), 6:30 p.m.: The Indians looked excellent last week. N4J pick: Baldwin 28, Parker 13.

Quincy Munroe (2-1) at Bradford (3-0), 7:30 p.m.: Tornadoes are on the Super 10 bubble and rising fast. N4J pick: Bradford 30, Munroe 7.

Raines (2-1) at Trinity Catholic (2-1): A week off and the Vikings are back to work. N4J pick: Raines 33, Trinity Catholic 27.

Riverside (2-2, 1-0) at White (3-1, 0-0), 6:30 p.m.*: Commanders all but sew up a playoff spot with a win here. N4J pick: White 27, Riverside 8.

Riverside Christian (0-2-1) vs. Cedar Creek Christian (2-1): Saints bounce back after a tough loss. N4J pick: Cedar Creek 28, Riverside Christian 6.

St. Augustine (2-2) at Bartram Trail (4-0): Bears continue their streak and stretch it to five. N4J pick: Bartram Trail 32, St. Augustine 17.

Savannah Benedictine (2-2) at Bolles (2-2), 7:30 p.m.: Bulldogs couldn’t possibly drop three in a row, could they? N4J pick: Bolles 28, Benedictine 20.

Suwannee (1-3) at North Marion (4-0), 7:30 p.m.: What’s happened to the Bulldogs? N4J pick: North Marion 35, Suwannee 20.

Tocoi Creek (3-1) at Clay (2-2): Very tough test for the Toros. N4J pick: Tocoi Creek 28, Clay 23.

Union County (2-1) at Newberry (3-0), 7:30 p.m.: Tigers fall in a close one. N4J pick: Newberry 23, Union County 21.

University Christian (4-0) at Rabun Gap (NC) (4-1): A long, long road trip for UC. N4J pick: UC 28, Rabun Gap 20.

Westside (1-3) at First Coast (2-1), 6:30 p.m.: Bucs get their third consecutive win. N4J pick: First Coast 26, Westside 20.

Others

Home team in CAPS

FLAGLER PALM COAST (3-1) over University Orange City (2-2)

MAYO LAFAYETTE (3-1) over Zarephath Academy (1-3)

Off: Fernandina Beach, Fleming Island, Hollis Christian, Impact Christian, Jackson, Providence, St. Joseph, Wolfson, Young Kids in Motion, Yulee.