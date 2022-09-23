Mustangs’ new coach thinks team has tools to tame Creekside

Our Football Friday Game of the Week features the Creekside High Knights taking on the Mandarin High Mustangs. News4JAX's Aaron Farrar explains how this season is a new experience for Mandarin's coach.

A pep rally under the lights served as an appetizer for our Football Friday Game of the Week: Creekside at Mandarin.

For head coach Toby Bullock, this year is giving him a new perspective. It’s his first season as head coach of the Mandarin Mustangs.

“You are not only a head coach. You are also a counselor. You’re also a friend, a mentor, a father figure, different things like that,” Bullock said.

But Bullock is not new to mentoring in high school. Before becoming head coach at Mandarin this year, he spent the last four years as the offensive coordinator for the Mustangs.

Mandarin High is looking for its third straight win, welcoming Creekside to town Friday night. Both teams have identical 3-1 records.

“Every head coach will tell you, alignment, assignment is the most important thing. They are going to do that, and they are going to do it well,” Bullock said. “If we do not bring our A game, we will lose. If we do bring our A game, it will be a great game.”

Through all the energy and excitement, Bullock understands the responsibilities of a head coaching job.

“Stay true to who you are. Stay true to your beliefs. Stay true to the things that you do,” Bullock said. “That is the only thing that’s going to keep you grounded. It is the only thing that will keep you on the path to success.”

Kickoff for the Mustangs and Knights is at 6:30 p.m.