MONDAY HUDDLE: Despite loss in Philly, Jaguars still on a playoff path

Jacksonville Jaguars' JaMycal Hasty runs with the ball between Philadelphia Eagles' Kyzir White, left, and teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week.

Are Jaguars about to go on a run toward playoffs?

Jacksonville seemed like it was on the verge of making a major statement to the rest of the NFL when it took a 14-0 lead at unbeaten Philadelphia on Sunday.

But alas, five turnovers and the inability to stop the run did the Jaguars in during a 29-21 defeat to the Eagles.

Still, opportunity is knocking for the Jaguars to make a turnaround to the playoffs after being the league’s worst team each of the last two years.

At 2-2, Jacksonville has played three of its first four games on the road and the upcoming schedule is littered with winnable games.

The Jaguars play at home against Houston this week, then at Indianapolis before a three-game homestand against the Giants, Broncos and Raiders.

By the time Jacksonville visits Kansas City on Nov. 13, the “p” word with the Jaguars might not be so farfetched.

Seminoles suffer setback

The first of three games for Florida State against ranked foes didn’t go as planned, with the Seminoles getting outplayed in every facet during a 31-21 home loss to Wake Forest.

Florida State fell behind 28-7 and saw Wake Forest run 85 plays in the game, dropping the Seminoles to 4-1 after they had entered the rankings for the first time since 2018.

Things won’t get easier for Florida State with a Saturday night contest at No. 14 N.C. State this week before No. 5 Clemson comes to Tallahassee the week after that.

Monday Night Lights for prep teams

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, prep football teams throughout the state were forced to cancel or postpone games on Friday and Saturday.

As a result, many games around the state actually will be played tonight, meaning it will be Monday Night Football for prep football in Florida, not just the NFL.

Hopefully the adjustment won’t be too much for kids and coaches, and they bring a sense of normalcy and unity to communities affected by the storm.