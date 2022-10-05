Mayor Curry to present Tony Boselli with key to city of Jacksonville

Former NFL player Tony Boselli, right, and presenter Mark Brunell pose with his bust during an induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, during the home game at TIAA Bank Field, will celebrate Tony Boselli, who recently became the team’s first Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Leading up to that, Boselli is being honored at multiple events throughout the week, including Thursday when he’ll receive the key to the city of Jacksonville from Mayor Lenny Curry.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro left tackle in seven seasons in Jacksonville, Boselli saw his career cut short by injuries. But his dominant performance earned him a gold jacket.

“Without the influence of family during my early years, my life in football isn’t happening. No way am I standing in front of you at this moment,” Boselli said during his acceptance speech in August. “But as a kid when you’re showered with love by everyone around you, anything was possible. So, I set the bar high, real high. Maybe too high.”

Shoulder injuries ended his career prematurely after the 2001 season and just 97 total games. The Jaguars, in salary cap purgatory following that season, made Boselli available for the expansion draft. The expansion Texans selected Boselli first in the 2002 draft, but he never suited up for them.

Instead, Boselli retired, ending his career abruptly. Even with the brevity of it by Hall standards, Boselli was a beloved figure in town. He stayed engaged in Jacksonville long after retirement and remains a visible figure in town.