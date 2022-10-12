News4JAX Super 10: Fletcher, Mandarin move in to rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season.

New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. District games also start picking up this week. Those are indicated by an *. All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

We're nearing the end of the high school football regular season. Here are the top 10 teams in the News4JAX rankings

Super 10 football rankings

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Trinity Christian (6-0), 1M

Last week: d. Riverside, 30-14.

This week: vs. (5) University Christian (7-0, 3-0), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The District 1-1M title is on the line for the Conquerors this week in what amounts to a championship tilt. They’re getting more diverse offensively by the game, with QB Colin Hurley and a solid rushing attack always capable of a big play. The Conquerors haven’t met UC since 2016 when they edged the Christians 31-23.

2. (2) Bartram Trail (6-0), 4S

Last week: d. Fleming Island, 17-0*.

This week: at (4) Creekside (5-1, 1-1 in District 3-4S)*.

Notable: The Bears had their offensive issues last week but leaned on a tough defense to finish off previously ranked Fleming. Can they keep their mastery of the rival Knights going? They’ve lost just once to their neighborhood rival.

3. (3) Jackson (5-1), 2M

Last week: Off.

This week: vs. Riverside (2-5), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Tigers have a tough finishing stretch as they seek to win their first district title since 2009. The Generals have lost five straight but still have potential to surprise a team, especially in this epic city rivalry. Jackson closes with Baker County, Raines and First Coast.

4. (4) Creekside (5-1), 4S

Last week: d. Oakleaf, 49-48*.

This week: vs. (2) Bartram Trail (6-0, 1-0 in District 3-4S)*.

Notable: The Knights won in a spectacular finish last week, perhaps the game of the year, to stun Oakleaf and pick up a big district win. This week’s game is another giant. Creekside is 1-13 all-time against Bartram.

5. (6) University Christian (7-0), 1M

Last week: d. NFEI, 42-6*.

This week: at (1) Trinity Christian (6-0, 1-0 in District 1-1M), 7:30 p.m.*

Notable: The Christians have handled business and now get a shot at the top-ranked Conquerors and the District 1-1M title. Many of the games between these teams haven’t been close in the 2000s, but the last two (2015-16) have been tight ballgames.

6. (7) Bradford (6-0), 2S

Last week: Off.

This week: vs. Tocoi Creek (5-2, 0-1 in District 6-2S), 7:30 p.m.*

Notable: The Tornadoes have allowed one touchdown in five and a half games. This is no easy week, but Bradford remains on pace to meet Palatka for the 6-2S title on Oct. 28.

7. (8) Raines (5-1), 2M

Last week: d. Ribault, 30-19*.

This week: Off.

Notable: The Vikings dodged an upset by the Trojans in the Northwest Classic, getting a 101-yard pick six by Nicholas Kilpatrick with less than a minute to play to win its sixth straight in the series. It allowed the Vikings to stay on a collision course with Jackson in an Oct. 28 showdown for the District 1-2M title.

8. (NR) Fletcher (5-2), 3M

Last week: d. White, 22-8.

This week: at Englewood (3-3, 0-1 in District 1-3M), 6:30 p.m.*

Notable: The Senators have been an all-around better team in coach Ciatrick Fason’s second season. Their two losses are by a combined 10 points. Fletcher remains on track to face First Coast for the 1-3M crown on Oct. 27 and can’t afford a slipup game against the Rams.

9. (NR) Mandarin (4-2), 3M

Last week: d. Westside, 28-0.

This week: at Fleming Island (3-2), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Mustangs are back in the rankings and have a very tough closing stretch. Mandarin gets a surging Sandalwood in Week 10 in a game that will determine the District 3-4M title, followed by Bartram Trail in Week 11.

10. (5) White (4-2), 2M

Last week: lost to Fletcher, 22-8.

This week: Off.

Notable: The Commanders turned in a clunker of a performance against the Senators last week. They hang on in the Super 10, just ahead of surging Baldwin and a back-on-its feet Bolles. They’re still in the frontrunning position in District 3-2M, with a game against Westside on Oct. 28 the clincher.

Dropped out

Bishop Kenny (6-1, 2M); Fleming Island (3-2, 4S).

On the bubble

Baker County (4-2, 2S); Baldwin (5-1, 2S); Bishop Kenny (6-1, 2M); Bolles (4-3, 2M); Columbia (3-3, 3S); Flagler Palm Coast (4-3, 3S); Fleming Island (3-2, 4S); Oakleaf (3-3, 4S); Palatka (6-0, 2S); Ponte Vedra (3-3, 4S); St. Augustine (4-3, 3S); Union County (4-1, Class 1A).

Week 8 schedule, Florida

All games 7 p.m. unless indicated; district games indicated by an *

Thursday, Oct. 13

Atlantic Coast (0-6, 0-0) at Sandalwood (3-3, 0-0), 6:30 p.m.*

Hamilton County (1-3) at Stanton (0-6), 6:30 p.m.

Matanzas (2-4, 0-1) at Gainesville (0-7, 0-2)*

Wolfson (3-3, 0-1) at Bolles (4-3, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.*

Friday, Oct. 14

Baker County (4-2, 1-1) at Yulee (3-2, 0-1)*

Bartram Trail (6-0, 1-0) at Creekside (5-1, 1-1)*

Christ’s Church (1-5, 0-1) at Providence (2-4, 0-1)*

Eagle’s View (1-4) at Bishop Snyder (4-2)

Episcopal (5-1, 0-1) at Bishop Kenny (6-1, 1-0)*

Fort White (3-3) at Dixie County (2-4), 7:30 p.m.

Fletcher (5-2, 1-0) at Englewood (3-3, 0-1), 6:30 p.m.*

Gainesville Oak Hall at Cedar Creek Christian (4-1)

Gainesville PK Yonge (1-5) at St. Joseph (2-4)

Hawthorne (4-1) at Union County (5-0), 7:30 p.m.

Harvest Community (2-3) at Aucilla Christian (4-2)

Hilliard (4-2) at Hamilton County (1-3), 7:30 p.m.

Hollis Christian (1-5) at Faith Christian (3-3)

Interlachen (6-0) at Bell (4-3)

Madison County (2-4) at Suwannee (4-3), 7:30 p.m.

Mandarin (4-2) at Fleming Island (3-2), 7:30 p.m.

Menendez (3-4, 1-1) at Clay (2-4, 1-0)*

Middleburg (3-4, 1-0) at Columbia (3-3, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.*

Nease (1-6, 0-0) at Flagler Palm Coast (4-3, 1-0)*

Oakleaf (3-3, 1-1) at Gainesville Buchholz (5-0, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.*

Orange Park (1-5, 0-1) at Ridgeview (1-6, 0-1)*

Palatka (6-0, 1-0) at Keystone Heights (1-5, 0-1), 7:30 p.m.*

Parker (1-6, 0-1) at First Coast (4-1, 1-0), 6:30 p.m.*

Paxon (1-5) at Beachside (4-1)

Ponte Vedra (3-3) at Trinity Catholic (4-2)

Port Orange Atlantic (1-6, 0-0) at Crescent City (2-3, 0-0)*

Riverside (2-5) at Jackson (5-1), 6:30 p.m.

Tocoi Creek (4-2, 0-1) at Bradford (6-0, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.*

University Christian (7-0, 2-0) at Trinity Christian (6-0, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.*

West Nassau (2-5, 0-1) at Fernandina Beach (2-3, 0-1)*

Westside (1-5) at Baldwin (5-1), 6:30 p.m.

Young Kids in Motion (2-3) at Impact Christian (1-4)

Zarephath Academy (2-4) at Chiefland (5-0), 7:30 p.m.

Off: North Florida Educational, Raines, Ribault, St. Augustine, White.

Week 9 schedule, Georgia

All games 7:30 p.m.; region games indicated by an *

Friday, Oct. 14

Camden County (5-2, 1-0) at Colquitt County (7-0, 0-0)*

Charlton County (4-2, 1-0) at Atkinson County (2-4, 0-0)*

Grovetown (3-4, 0-3) at Glynn Academy (3-4, 1-2)*

Toombs County (4-3, 1-2) at Pierce County (5-1, 1-1)*

Ware County (5-0, 1-0) at Bradwell Institute (0-6, 0-1)*

Off: Brunswick.