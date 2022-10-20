54º

LIVE

Sports

Gators Breakdown: Recruiting update with Corey Bender | Cormani McClain, Qua Russaw, OL

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Florida Gators, Florida Gators Football, Florida Gators News, Billy Napier, Recruiting, Cormani McClain, DJ Lagway
Gators recruiting is trending up Under Billy Napier

With the Gators on a bye week, now is the perfect time to get caught up on the world of recruiting.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters is joined by Corey Bender (On3, Gators Online) to break down big time targets Cormani McClain, Qua Russaw and James Smith. Also, get Corey’s thoughts on offensive line recruiting and a look-ahead to the 2024 class.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.