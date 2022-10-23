Four takeaways: Etienne arrives as top RB; errors continue to plague Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) celebrates his touchdown run against the New York Giants with wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars found ways to give the game away once again, losing to the New York Giants 23-17 and falling to 2-5 on the season. Here are my four biggest takeaways from the game:

Unforced errors

There were too many unforced errors — yet again — that kept the Jaguars from ending the winning streak.

In the first quarter, with the Giants facing a third down, Josh Allen jumped offsides. On the play, Daniel Jones fumbled the ball and the Jaguars recovered it. The fumble may not have stood after replay, but it would have forced a punt, nonetheless. Instead, New York kept possession, converted a shorter third-down play. The Giants did not score on the drive.

In the second quarter, Travis Etienne fumbled at the 2-yard line as he was going in for a touchdown. It appeared that his knee knocked the ball out of his hands. It cost the Jaguars a touchdown and the Giants drove down field and kicked a field goal before the end of the half. A 10-point swing.

In the third quarter a Devin Lloyd interception was canceled because Foye Oluokun hit Jones in the face with his helmet as he was releasing the ball. The Giants went on to turn the ball over on downs.

Also in the third, Travon Walker followed up a sack with an offsides that nullifies a third-and-9 stop. Instead, the Giants appeared to complete a pass to make it fourth-and-2. Doug Pederson challenged that it was a catch. The play was overturned and the Giants punted.

With the Jaguars down three with less than six minutes to play, Jawaan Taylor jumped offsides on the first play of the drive. The Jaguars went three and out and were forced to punt with 4:40 to play in the game.

Etienne’s continued emergence

James Robinson played sparingly in the first quarter and didn’t get a touch until the second quarter. When he did, with just over four minutes to play before halftime, his 2-yard loss was nullified by a penalty. A few plays later on the drive, Etienne fumbled at the 2 as he was going in for an apparent touchdown.

Aside from the fumble, Etienne was the best offensive player on the field for the Jaguars. He set a career high with 114 yards rushing and scored his first NFL touchdown. It’s clear that the torch has been passed and that Etienne is the Jaguars RB1.

Where did the sacks go?

Both of the Giants starting tackles, Anthony Thomas and Evan Neal, left the game with injuries. Despite that (and in part because of the Giants quick-passing game), the Jaguars struggled to get to Jones. Travon Walker got the first sack of the game in the third quarter, but it was the only sack of the game for the Jaguars. It was Jones running that did the Jaguars in, but the inability to sack the quarterback made it possible for the quarterback’s legs to be the difference.

What’s next?

The Jaguars will head to London in the midst of a four-game losing skid. It’s going to be a long week to think about where and why they have fallen to 2-5 on the season after such a promising start. The Jaguars will face the Denver Broncos Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time. That game will be televised live on WJXT Channel 4.