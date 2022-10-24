Jaguars dealing RB James Robinson to Jets, reports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars don’t have a running back controversy anymore.

According to ESPN and the NFL Network, the Jaguars are trading James Robinson to the Jets for a conditional sixth-round pick. That pick could elevate to a fifth-round selection, according to those reports. Robinson became expendable with the emergence of Travis Etienne, who is the future at that position for Jacksonville (2-5).

Another comp update: The conditional 6th-round pick that the Jets traded to the Jaguars for James Robinson will become a 5th-round pick if the RB rushes for 600 yards this season, per source. Robinson already has rushed for 340 yards and needs 260 more for the 6th to be a 5th. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2022

One day after he had no offensive touches in a 23-17 loss to the Giants, and just hours after Doug Pederson said that he was still a big part of the team’s plans, Robinson was shipped to the Jets. He’ll help replace rookie Breece Hall, who was lost for the year on Sunday with a knee injury.

Robinson was one of the best undrafted free agent signings in Jaguars history, agreeing to terms with the franchise after the draft in 2020. He responded that season with 1,070 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Robinson went into the doghouse last season under Urban Meyer, then tore his Achilles (ironically at the Jets) and missed the last three games of the season.

Sources: The #Jets are making a big trade, acquiring #Jaguars RB James Robinson to help replaced injured RB Breece Hall. Draft pick compensation is going back to the Jags. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 24, 2022

He played in seven games this season, but only had 12 snaps and didn’t record a carry or a catch in Sunday’s loss to the Giants. Robinson rushed for 2,177 yards and 18 touchdowns with the Jaguars. Doug Pederson said Monday afternoon that Robinson was still in the team’s plans.

“He has been dealing with some lower body issues, mostly in his knees right now, but he is a big part of what we’re doing. We know Travis is playing well right now, too,” Pederson said earlier Monday. “It doesn’t take anything away from James. It just so happens that in certain situations Travis is getting the ball, but as we move forward, we’re always going to continue to find ways to get James going, in the mix. He’s a big part of what we’re doing.”

Etienne, a first-round pick who missed all of his rookie season with a Lisfranc injury, has asserted himself as the No. 1 back. He has 415 rushing yards and a touchdown on 68 carries. Etienne is also a threat in the receiving game (11 catches, 128 yards).