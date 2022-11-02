72º

Gators Breakdown: Florida vs Texas A&M 2022 Game Preview

David Waters, News4Jax

Gators vs Aggies

The Florida Gators (4-4, 1-4) start the last month if the season with a trip to College Station, TX to take on Texas A&M (3-5, 1-4).

David Waters previews the Aggies and the matchup in a game where both teams are desperate for a win.

