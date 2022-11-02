News4JAX Super 10: Bishop Kenny surges back into rankings after win over Bolles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season.

New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. District games also wrap up this week. Those are indicated by an *. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

It's the final week of the regular season in high school football. Who's making moves in our latest Super 10 rankings?

Super 10 football rankings

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Trinity Christian (9-0), 1M

Last week: d. Providence, 55-10*.

This week: vs. Quincy Munroe (4-5), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Conquerors have gone wire to wire as the area’s No. 1 team. They shouldn’t have a problem here wrapping up another perfect regular season for coach Verlon Dorminey.

2. (2) Bartram Trail (9-0), 4S

Last week: d. Oakleaf, 55-20*.

This week: at Mandarin (5-3), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Bears have gotten better by the week and are in position to polish off just the second unbeaten regular season in program history (2019). A win would be the 180th for Bartram, all of those under longtime coach Darrell Sutherland. The Bears are strong enough to contend for a state title in Class 4S.

3. (3) Jackson (8-1), 2M

Last week: d. Raines, 21-12*.

This week: at First Coast (5-3), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Tigers won their first district title since 2009 last week, completing their turnaround under coach Christopher Foy. They’ll add the Gateway Conference crown with a win over the Buccaneers.

4. (4) Bradford (9-0), 2S

Last week: d. Palatka, 35-14*.

This week: at Suwannee (7-2), 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The district champion Tornadoes gave up a couple touchdowns last week (they’ve allowed three now all season) but they’re still on a tear. This shapes up to be their most difficult opponent of the regular season against the red-hot Bulldogs.

5. (6) University Christian (8-1), 1M

Last week: Off.

This week: vs. (6) Bishop Kenny (7-1), Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Christians seem pretty safe as the No. 2 seed in Region 1-1M, but a win over surging Kenny would certainly make things interesting. They’ll likely face Trinity Christian in the regional finals later this month.

6. (NR) Bishop Kenny (7-1), 2M

Last week: d. Bolles, 14-13.

This week: at (5) University Christian (8-1), Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Crusaders wrapped up the District 2-2M title last week with a history-making win over the Bulldogs. They hadn’t beaten Bolles since 1977 before last week. Coach Tim Krause has built this program from a one-win team in 2020 to back-to-back playoff qualifiers. They end the regular season with another big test.

7. (7) Fletcher (7-2), 3M

Last week: d. First Coast, 30-18*.

This week: at Atlantic Coast (0-9), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Senators won their second straight district title under coach Ciatrick Fason and have been far more consistent (and dangerous) this season than last. They’re headed for the state playoffs likely as an eight-win team barring a massive upset by the Stingrays.

8. (8) Creekside (7-2), 4S

Last week: d. Atlantic Coast, 36-7.

This week: at Ponte Vedra (5-4).

Notable: The Knights are positioned well for an at-large playoff berth, but an eight-win regular season will help solidify their position in Region 1-4S. The Sharks are still battling for a playoff spot so this one should have a postseason feel to it.

9. (10) White (6-2), 2M

Last week: d. Westside, 34-0.

This week: vs. Baldwin (8-1), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Commanders officially sewed up the district title last week and get a very challenging regular season finale against a playoff-bound Indians team that is surging.

10. (5) Raines (6-2), 2M

Last week: lost to Jackson, 21-12*.

This week: at Westside (1-8), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Vikings are heading to the state playoffs, just not as district champs. They wrap things up against a Wolverines team that has shown flashes of big things, just not enough.

Dropped out

Bolles (5-4, Class 2M).

On the bubble

Baker County (6-3, 2S); Baldwin (8-1, 2S); Bolles (5-4, Class 2M); Columbia (6-3, 3S); Flagler Palm Coast (6-3, 3S); Fleming Island (4-4, 4S); Mandarin (5-3, 4M); Palatka (7-2, 2S); St. Augustine (6-3, 3S); Suwannee (6-3, 2S); Union County (6-2, Class 1A).

Week 11 schedule, Florida

All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated

Thursday, Nov. 3

Bishop Kenny (7-1) at University Christian (8-1), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4

Baker County (6-3) at Sunlake (1-8)

Baldwin (8-1) at White (6-2), 6:30 p.m.

Bartram Trail (9-0) at Mandarin (5-3)

Beachside (6-3) at Providence (4-5)

Bradford (9-0) at Suwannee (6-3), 7:30 p.m.

Clay (3-6) at Oakleaf (4-5)

Creekside (7-2) at Ponte Vedra (5-4)

Crescent City (4-5) at Titusville (6-3)

Flagler Palm Coast (6-3) at DeLand (5-3)

Fletcher (7-2) at Atlantic Coast (0-9), 6:30 p.m.

Fort White (5-4) at Santa Fe (1-7), 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville Buchholz (7-1) at Bolles (5-4), 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville PK Yonge (2-7) at Keystone Heights (2-7), 7:30 p.m.

Hilliard (7-2) at Christ’s Church (2-7)

Hollis Christian (2-5) at Pace (6-3), 8:30 p.m.

Impact Christian (1-7) at NFEI (3-5)

Jackson (8-1) at First Coast (5-3), 6:30 p.m.

Matanzas (3-6) at Winter Springs (0-9)

Menendez (5-4) at Yulee (5-4)

Middleburg (4-5) at Fernandina Beach (4-5)

Nease (1-8) at Tocoi Creek (6-3)

Orange Park (2-7) at Fleming Island (4-4), 7:30 p.m.

Quincy Munroe (4-5) at Trinity Christian (9-0), 7:30 p.m.

Raines (6-2) at Westside (1-8), 6:30 p.m.

Ribault (3-6) at Riverside (3-6), 6:30 p.m.

St. Augustine (6-3) at Palatka (7-2)

Spruce Creek (4-4) at Sandalwood (4-5), 6:30 p.m.

Walton (7-2) at Union County (5-2), 7:30 p.m.

Wolfson (4-5) at Englewood (4-5), 6:30 p.m.

Young Kids in Motion at Mayo Lafayette (7-2), 7:30 p.m.

Zarephath Academy (3-5) at Episcopal (7-2)

Sunshine State Athletic Conference, Class 4A championship: Harvest (3-5) at Gateway Charter (2-5)

Sunshine State Athletic Conference, Atlantic League championship: Paxon (3-6) at Interlachen (9-0)

Sunshine State Athletic Conference, Atlantic League championship: Stanton (1-7) at Cocoa Beach (5-3)

Off, regular seasons complete: Bishop Snyder (5-4), Cedar Creek Christian (4-4), Columbia (6-3), Eagle’s View (3-6), Parker (3-7), Ridgeview (1-9), West Nassau (2-8).

Week 12 schedule, Georgia

All games at 7:30 p.m.; region games indicated by an *

Friday, Nov. 4

Charlton County (6-2, 3-0) at Lanier County (5-4, 2-1)*

Effingham County (7-2, 5-0) at Brunswick (9-0, 5-0)*

Glynn Academy (5-4, 3-2) at Lakeside Evans (3-6, 1-3)*

Lowndes (5-4, 0-2) at Camden County (6-3, 2-1)*

Pierce County (8-1, 4-1) at Tattnall County (5-4, 3-2)*

Ware County (8-0, 4-0) at Coffee (8-1, 4-0)*