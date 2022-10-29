High school football ‘22: Bishop Kenny stuns Bolles as teams wrap up district titles in Week 10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The biggest week of the high school football regular season is in the books, headlined by an upset decades in the making.

On Friday night, Bradford, St. Augustine, Suwannee and Trinity Christian wrapped up district championships with easy wins, but the stunner belonged to coach Tim Krause and Bishop Kenny, which edged Bolles 14-13 to win the District 2-2M title in a victory that’s been decades in the making.

The last time the Crusaders (7-1, 3-0) beat Bolles (5-4, 2-1) came in 1977. Since then, the Bulldogs had rattled off 27 consecutive wins over Kenny, including a come-from-behind in 2017 with just 9 seconds to play.

Not this time.

James Resar had a touchdown run to open the fourth quarter, putting the Crusaders in front 14-13. Kenny blocked a field goal attempt with less than three minutes to go and was then able to bleed the clock for the historic win.

The Crusaders will enter the playoffs as a high seed, potentially as a No. 1 seed in Region 1-2M should it beat University Christian next week. Bolles, currently fourth in the FHSAA power rankings in the region, is poised to tumble after the loss. And the Bulldogs have a tough finale, with Gainesville Buchholz on the schedule.

Bradford beat Palatka 35-14, allowing just its second and third touchdowns of the season in the win. The Tornadoes (9-0) wrapped up the District 6-2S title with the win.

In District 4-3S, St. Augustine locked up a playoff spot by winning the district with a 45-7 rout of Clay. The Yellow Jackets (6-3) are back in the playoffs after missing out last year.

Suwannee barreled in to next week’s showdown with Bradford with a 22-14 win over Wakulla to claim the District 4-2S crown. The Bulldogs (6-3) have won five straight.

Trinity Christian polished off a perfect mark in District 1-1M with a 55-10 rout of Providence. The Conquerors are 9-0.

A night earlier, Fletcher, Jackson, Mandarin and White wrapped up district championships.

Week 10 results, Florida

District games indicated by an *

Monday, Oct. 24

Yulee 21, Fernandina Beach 14*

Thursday, Oct. 27

Baldwin 23, Ribault 16

Beachside 55, St. Joseph 18

Episcopal 41, Wolfson 0*

Fletcher 30, First Coast 12*

Gainesville Buchholz 49, Fleming Island 35*

Jackson 21, Raines 12*

Lake Weir 30, Crescent City 28*

Mandarin 24, Sandalwood 14*

Parker 6, Englewood 0*

White 34, Westside 0*

Friday, Oct. 28

Baker County 43, Fernandina Beach 17*

Bartram Trail 55, Oakleaf 20*

Bishop Kenny 14, Bolles 13*

Bradford 35, Palatka 14*

Chiefland 41, Fort White 14

Christ’s Church 42, North Florida Educational 14*

Columbia 45, Ridgeview 0*

Cornerstone Christian d. Impact Christian

Creekside 36, Atlantic Coast 7

Hollis Christian (2-5) at Young Kids in Motion (3-3), late

Lakeland Christian 42, Zarephath Academy 34

Menendez 18, Matanzas 6*

Middleburg 35, Orange Park 14*

Ponte Vedra 35, Nease 34*

St. Augustine 45, Clay 7*

Suwannee 22, Wakulla 14*

Tocoi Creek 35, Keystone Heights 0*

Trinity Christian 55, Providence 10*

Yulee 35, West Nassau 6*

Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs: Seven Rivers Christian 53, Cedar Creek Christian 20

Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs: Paxon 52, Cocoa Beach 20

Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs: Faith Christian 17, Eagle’s View 15

Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs: Harvest 34, Lighthouse Private Christian 32

Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs: Legacy Charter 25, Bishop Snyder 13

Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs: Interlachen 16, Stanton 0

Off: Flagler Palm Coast, Hilliard, Riverside, Union County, University Christian

Week 11 results, Georgia

Friday’s results

region games indicated by an *

Charlton County 33, Clinch County 28*

Pierce County 42, Vidalia 12*

Ware County 59, Statesboro 7*

Off: Camden County, Glynn Academy

Week 11 schedule, Florida

Thursday, Nov. 3

Bishop Kenny (7-1) at University Christian (8-1), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4

Baker County (6-3) at Sunlake (1-8)

Baldwin (8-1) at White (6-2), 6:30 p.m.

Bartram Trail (9-0) at Mandarin (5-3)

Beachside (6-3) at Providence (4-5)

Bradford (9-0) at Suwannee (6-3), 7:30 p.m.

Clay (3-6) at Oakleaf (4-5)

Creekside (7-2) at Ponte Vedra (5-4)

Crescent City (4-5) at Titusville (6-3)

Flagler Palm Coast (6-3) at DeLand (5-3)

Fletcher (7-2) at Atlantic Coast (0-9), 6:30 p.m.

Fort White (5-4) at Santa Fe (1-7), 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville Buchholz (7-1) at Bolles (5-4), 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville PK Yonge (2-7) at Keystone Heights (2-7), 7:30 p.m.

Hilliard (7-2) at Christ’s Church (2-7)

Hollis Christian at Pace (6-3), 8:30 p.m.

Impact Christian (1-7) at NFEI (3-5)

Jackson (8-1) at First Coast (5-3), 6:30 p.m.

Matanzas (3-6) at Winter Springs (0-9)

Menendez (5-4) at Yulee (5-4)

Middleburg (4-5) at Fernandina Beach (4-5)

Nease (1-8) at Tocoi Creek (6-3)

Orange Park (2-7) at Fleming Island (4-4), 7:30 p.m.

Quincy Munroe (4-5) at Trinity Christian (9-0), 7:30 p.m.

Raines (6-2) at Westside (1-8), 6:30 p.m.

Ribault (3-6) at Riverside (3-6), 6:30 p.m.

St. Augustine (6-3) at Palatka (7-2)

Spruce Creek (4-4) at Sandalwood (4-5), 6:30 p.m.

Walton (7-2) at Union County (5-2), 7:30 p.m.

Wolfson (4-5) at Englewood (4-5), 6:30 p.m.

Young Kids in Motion at Mayo Lafayette (7-2), 7:30 p.m.

Zarephath Academy (3-5) at Episcopal (7-2)

Off, regular seasons complete: Columbia (6-3), Parker (3-7), Ridgeview (1-9), West Nassau (2-8).

Week 12 schedule, Georgia

All games at 7:30 p.m.; region games indicated by an *

Charlton County (6-2, 3-0) at Lanier County (5-4, 2-1)*

Effingham County (7-2, 5-0) at Brunswick (9-0, 5-0)*

Glynn Academy (5-4, 3-2) at Lakeside Evans (3-6, 1-3)*

Lowndes (5-4, 0-2) at Camden County (6-3, 2-1)*

Pierce County (8-1, 4-1) at Tattnall County (5-4, 3-2)*

Ware County (8-0, 4-0) at Coffee (8-1, 4-0)*