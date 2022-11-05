High school cross country: Bolles teams sweep titles; Creekside boys, Nease’s Matt Ryan golden

It was another unforgettable weekend for Bolles cross country runners.

It was redemption for the Creekside boys and another individual win for a Nease runner.

An unforgettable Saturday for local runners at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee.

Jillian Candelino and Aidan Ryan won individual state championships and pushed the Bulldogs to repeat team titles in Class 2A. For Creekside, the Knights left no room for interpretation this year, winning the Class 4A team title by a significant margin after losing out on the championship last year on a tiebreaker.

While Rheinhardt Harrison may have graduated after three consecutive titles, the Nease dominance on the boys side continued as Matt Ryan brought home the individual championship in Class 4A.

The dominance of the Bolles programs continued.

Candelino went back to back, running a 17:43.3 to win by nearly 11 seconds. The reigning All-News4JAX cross country runner of the year has helped the Bulldogs win three consecutive team state titles, the 14th overall, a mark that ranks first in state history. Coach Tony Ryan has nine of those.

Ella Mickler (18:17.4) and Elizabeth Csikai (18:29.8) finished seventh and ninth, respectively, while Estella Bruneau was 17th in 19:08.7 for a dominant Bolles contingent inside the top 20. Episcopal was the 2A runner-up, with freshman Brooke McCoy the Eagles’ top finisher at 20th (19:19.1).

For the boys, Ryan won his first individual state crown in 15:25.6. He was just under 2 seconds in front of Ransom Everglades’ David Serra (15:27). Christopher Joost (15:47.7) was fourth, Andrew McGraw (16:21.1) was 12th and Parker Adams (16:23) was 16th for Bolles, which earned back-to-back state championships for coach Mike Rivera.

Creekside’s Tanner Simonds (15:51.8) finished sixth and teammate Jack Dravo (15:58.6) was 11th for the Knights to propel them to the third team state title in program history. The Knights tied with Viera last year but had to settle for state runner-up on a tiebreaker. This time, Creekside (92) left no doubt, finishing well in front of runner-up Columbus (143).

Even with no Harrison, a state record holder in numerous cross country and distance events, the Panthers didn’t miss a beat. Matt Ryan ran a 15:35.4 to beat Sarasota’s Alec Miller by nearly 5 seconds to win the 4A individual crown.

In the girls Class 4A, Creekside’s Alyson Jonson finished sixth overall in 19:00.9 and Oakleaf’s Sierra Barrera was eighth (19:09.9). Creekside finished fourth as a team.

After winning the state title last year, the Ponte Vedra girls finished third as a team in Class 3A. Lindy White (18:45.3) and Daisy Ross (18:47.4) finished 12th and 13th for the Sharks. St. Augustine’s Katelyn Lawrence was the top local finisher in 3A (10th in 18:45).

In the 3A boys, Fleming Island’s Graham Myers (15:42.1) was the top local finisher after a third-place run. The Golden Eagles also finished third as a team.

Girls

Class 4A

Team

4. Creekside (230); 12. Mandarin (372); 18. Nease (438).

Individual (local finishers in top 20 shown)

6. Alyson Johnson (Creekside), 19:00.9; 8. Sierra Barrera (Oakleaf), 19:09.9.

Class 3A

Team

3. Ponte Vedra (134); 6. St. Augustine (264); 8. Fleming Island (282); 29. Matanzas (672).

Individual (local finishers in top 20 shown)

10. Katelyn Lawrence (St. Augustine), 18:45; 11. Lindy White (Ponte Vedra), 18:45.3; 12. Daisy Ross (Ponte Vedra), 18:47.4; 15. Lauren Voutour (St. Augustine), 18:57.1.

Class 2A

Team

1. Bolles (56); 2. Episcopal (149); 4. Bishop Kenny (166); 27. Fernandina Beach (598); 28. Tocoi Creek (608).

Individual (local finishers in top 20 shown)

1. Jillian Candelino (Bolles), 17:43.3; 7. Ella Mickler (Bolles), 18:17.4; 9. Elizabeth Csikai (Bolles), 18:29.8; 16. Davis Johnson (Bishop Kenny), 19:04.7; 17. Estella Bruneau (Bolles), 19:08.7; 20. Brooke McCoy (Episcopal), 19:19.1.

Class 1A

Team

8. Providence (316); 27. St. Johns Country Day (719).

Individual

No local finishers in top 20.

Boys

Class 4A

Team

1. Creekside (92); 9. Nease (318); 23. Flagler Palm Coast (553).

Individual (local finishers in top 20 shown)

1. Matt Ryan (Nease), 15:35.4; 6. Tanner Simonds (Creekside), 15:51.8; 11. Jack Dravo (Creekside), 15:58.6; 18. Gavin Nelson (Mandarin), 16:07.5.

Class 3A

Team

3. Fleming Island (144); 10. Ponte Vedra (305); 30. Menendez (711); 31. Matanzas (789).

Individual (local finishers in top 20 shown)

3. Graham Myers (Fleming Island), 15:42.1; 19. Davis Brown (Ponte Vedra), 16:28.8.

Class 2A

Team

1. Bolles (50); 3. Bishop Kenny (207); 23. Suwannee (566); 24. Episcopal (606).

Individual (local finishers in top 20 shown)

1. Aidan Ryan (Bolles), 15:25.6; 4. Christopher Joost (Bolles). 15:47.7; 11. Andrew Marello (Wolfson), 16:20.3; 12. Andrew McGraw (16:21.1); 15. Alejandro Vinas (Bishop Kenny), 16:22.8; 16. Parker Adams (16:23); 19. Juan Pablo Castillo-Zima (Bishop Kenny), 16:28.6.

Class 1A

Team

7. Providence (268); 26. St. Joseph (623); 29. Trinity Christian (715).

Individual

No local finishers in top 20.