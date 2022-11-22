News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball: Bishop Kenny, OP open season at the top of area rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball rankings will be published each Tuesday during the regular season. Records are through Nov. 21.

Super 6 girls basketball rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. Bishop Kenny (3-0, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Episcopal, Vero Beach.

Glance: The Crusaders have picked up where they left off last season, rolling to three easy wins to start the season. They’re averaging 60.7 points and giving up just 22 ppg. There’s no Maddie Millar this year but the depth on Kenny is still there. Sophia Rueppell (11.3 ppg), Riley Talbert (9.3 ppg), Clare Coyle (9 ppg, 5.3 rpg) and Sydney Roundtree (7.7 ppg) are the headliners for the Crusaders this year. It will be a more spread-out attack than in years past, but Kenny is still going to be tough and in the conversation for another state semifinal trip.

2. Orange Park (2-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Camden County, Ponte Vedra.

Glance: The Raiders are coming off a 24-6 season and berth in the regional finals. The return of junior wing Eris Lester is significant. The four-star player ranks behind only senior Taliah Scott at St. Johns Country Day in terms of recruiting prestige among area players. They’ve got wins over Ponte Vedra (49-46) and Camden (61-52), and a loss to Bolles.

3. Providence (2-0, Class 3A)

Notable win: Bartram Trail.

Glance: The Stallions were a 20-6 team a season ago and they’ve started out solid this year. Ella Ortman (21.5 ppg) and Janai Jordan (14 ppg) have led Providence in wins over Bartram Trail (66-37) and Trinity Christian (61-19).

4. Bolles (3-1, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Orange Park, St. Augustine.

Glance: Solid start for the Bulldogs, including quality wins over both the Raiders and Yellow Jackets. Why not move Bolles over OP since they have a win over them? There’s a 31-point loss to unbeaten Winston-Salem Christian (NC) but expect Bolles to bounce back in the Insider Exposure tournament Tuesday and Wednesday. Bolles went 17-10 last season.

5. Oakleaf (1-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: None.

Glance: The Knights have beaten Middleburg and lost to Valor Christian (Ga.) to open the season. They’ve got two of the area’s top players back this season (Fantasia James and Kaylah Turner) and they’ll almost certainly be better than they were in last season’s 12-12 finish. Oakleaf gets Daytona Beach Mainland Tuesday afternoon in the Insider Exposure tournament.

6. St. Johns Country Day (1-1, Class 2A)

Notable wins: The Rock.

Glance: The Spartans have one of the country’s top-rated players, Taliah Scott, and she’s healthy. Scott is likely the pass 2,000-career points milestone in December and the Spartans will play a tough schedule for a smaller program. They’ve got a win over a tough Rock (66-61) and a 59-57 loss to Georgia Class 7A program, Valdosta. They’ll face unbeaten Holy Trinity Episcopal on Wednesday at the Insider Exposure Classic.

On the bubble

Columbia (3-2, Class 5A); Episcopal (2-2, Class 3A); First Coast (4-0, Class 6A); Fleming Island (2-1, Class 6A); Jackson (3-1, Class 4A); Mandarin (2-1, Class 7A); Nease (1-0, Class 6A); Paxon (3-1, Class 4A); Ponte Vedra (1-2, Class 6A); Raines (2-1, Class 4A); Ribault (0-1, Class 4A); Ridgeview (3-0, Class 5A); St. Augustine (4-1, Class 5A); San Jose Prep (1-1, independent); University Christian (1-1, Class 2A).